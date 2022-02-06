Jailed in Norfolk: Man wielding knife in a pub and cocaine dealer

Reece Bidace (left) who was found with £13,000 worth of cocaine and Connor Secker (right) who wielded a knife in a Norwich pub. - Credit: Archant/Norfolk Police

A man who forced drinkers to defend themselves with a table and a drug dealer who was found in possession of £13,000 of cocaine are just some of the people who have been locked up in Norfolk.

Here are some of those jailed in Norfolk recently.

Reece Bidace, 22

He was jailed after £13,000 worth of cocaine and heroin were found at an address in Great Yarmouth.

Bidace, of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, February 3, where he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.

It follows an incident on January 5, when officers from Operation Moonshot East were on patrol in Wellesley Road, Great Yarmouth.

Bidace was arrested after being wanted for other matters. Following a search in custody, he was found to be in possession of cocaine.

On Thursday, February 3, at Norwich Crown Court, he was sentenced to a total of 27 months in prison.

Connor Secker, 20

Drinkers in a Norwich pub were forced to defend themselves with a chair after a Secker burst in and threatened them with a knife.

He was involved in an row with a group of others at the Berstrete Gates pub in Norwich.

Norwich Crown Court heard Secker “entered the pub with a large knife”.

Nicholas Bleaney, prosecuting, said Secker “made stabbing motions” towards members of the group.

One of the group used a chair to help block the knife and Secker fled.

Secker, of Penn Grove, Norwich, appeared at court to be sentenced on Tuesday (February 1) having previously admitted affray on August 6 last year.

He was sentenced to 37 months in a Young Offenders Institution (YOI).

Sam Crouch, 34

Paedophile Sam Crouch from King’s Lynn has had his sentence increased at the Court of Appeal.

Crouch, also known as Stuart Edwards, 34, committed a total of 13 sexual offences — including the creation of an indecent video and photographs of a child — over a six-year period.

Crouch was also found to be in possession of indecent images of children and a computer tablet which breached conditions of an existing sexual harm prevention order.

On October 29, 2021, Crouch had been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The jail term was then referred to the Court of Appeal by the solicitor general under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme and it was increased to five years on January 18.