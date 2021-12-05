Jailed this week: Covid vaccine vandal, drug dealer and a burglar

Hayden Brown was jailed for 12 weeks after he 504 vulnerable people from receiving booster jabs. - Credit: Norfolk Police

From a Covid vaccine vandal who stopped hundreds of people getting booster jabs to a drug dealer found with more than £200,000 worth of cocaine, here are some of the people jailed in the region this week.





Peter Bartram

Peter Bartram, 67, has been jailed after pleading guilty for several drug offences. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Bartram, from Lowestoft, was jailed for three years on Wednesday, December 1, after being found in possession of £200,000 of cocaine.

The 67-year-old was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to charges of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of criminal property.

Bartram had been arrested after officers stopped him while driving down the A14 in Newmarket on Tuesday, September 14.

His blue Seat Leon was searched by officers who recovered two blocks of cocaine, equalling two kilograms and a street value between £160,000 and £200,000.

He was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, December 1.





Hayden Brown

Hayden Brown was jailed for 12 weeks after he 504 vulnerable people from receiving booster jabs. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Brown, from Great Yarmouth, was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison on Wednesday (December 1) after preventing 504 people from receiving Covid-19 booster jabs.

The 53-year-old pleaded guilty to supergluing locks to the Pharmacyexprezz Covid-19 vaccination centre on Lowestoft Road in Gorleston on November 26.

This prevented the door from being opened and stopped 504 vulnerable people from receiving booster jabs.

He was sentenced at Norwich Magistrate's Court.





Alfie Corley

Alfie Corley has been jailed for four years and two months. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Corley was jailed for 50 months after he stole a laptop which had photos and videos of a woman’s dead partner after she had taken him in.

Judge Martyn Levett described what Corley had done as "despicable" and said that as well as stealing the laptop he’d taken a tablet device with a voice app used by the woman’s disabled daughter to communicate with her family.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that on the day of the burglary Corley had sat listening to music at the woman’s home in Burdock Road, Red Lodge, and had asked for her money.

He had then given her a lift to Mildenhall and knowing the house was empty he’d returned and stolen a laptop, Bluetooth speaker, tablet device and stereo unit.

The victim returned home later and realised there had been a burglary after noticing a key which she had left in the patio door was missing.

Corley was identified as the burglar after police studied a neighbour’s Ring doorbell and CCTV footage which showed Corley and another person leaving the house with items which he had put in a caravan attached to his car.

He was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court.