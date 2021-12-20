News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Jailed in Norfolk last week: Sex offender and teen guilty of manslaughter

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:22 AM December 20, 2021
Shane Vertigan (left) and Amrik Singh (right) were two of the people jailed in Norfolk last week. 

A man found in possession of indecent images of children, a sex offender and a teen guilty of manslaughter were jailed in Norfolk last week.

Shane Vertigan

Shane Vertigan who has been sentenced to four and a half years for sexually abusing a teenage boy. - Credit: Archant

Former Norfolk traffic warden Shane Vertigan, 52, who sexually abused a 13-year-old boy three decades ago, was jailed for four and half years at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, December 13.

Vertigan, who also worked previously as a police community support officer (PCSO) in Fakenham,  was jailed after having previously admitted three counts of gross indecency with a child under 14 and two counts of indecent assault on a boy under 14 dating back to 1992 and 1993.

Vertigan, who appeared via videolink from prison, is already serving a six-year sentence imposed two years ago for sexual assaults he committed against a teenage girl in the mid 2000s.

Neil Marston

Neil Marston who has been jailed for child images and breaching a sexual harm prevention order. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Neil Marston, 51, of Quarry Lane in Lyng, admitted breaching a life-long sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) imposed after he was convicted of possessing similar images of children in 2018.

Norwich Crown Court heard officers who visited his home on April 14 this year discovered him attempting to hide a Lynx tablet computer behind a wardrobe. 

It was subsequently found to contain more than 100 indecent images of children and two videos of sexual content involving children.

He was jailed for 15 months.

Amrik Singh

Amrik Singh pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of David Lawal. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich Crown Court heard David Lawal’s death had followed a violent confrontation between him and Amrik Singh, 19, who was part of a second drugs gang involved in supplying class A drugs in Thetford.

Singh, from London, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter and two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and was sentenced to a total of six years in a Young Offenders Institution (YOI).

Judge Alice Robinson said Mr Lawal "did not deserve to die" adding that his family have been "devastated by his death".

But she accepted Singh had been acting in self defence and had significant mitigation, including his age at the time and his genuine remorse.

