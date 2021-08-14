News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Jailed in August: attempted murder, drug dealing and underwear theft

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:00 AM August 14, 2021   
King's Lynn coroners' court. Picture: Chris Bishop

From drug dealers to robbers here are some of the people jailed in Norfolk this month.

James Spittles, Thomas Baxter and Louis Sullivan

James Spittles, 36, has connections in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Lowestoft.

James Spittles, 36, has connections in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Lowestoft. He is wanted by police. - Credit: Archant

Thomas Baxter, 31, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years

Thomas Baxter, 31, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to one count of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine at an earlier hearing. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Louis Sullivan, 32, of Ives Way, Hopton, was jailed for four years

Louis Sullivan, 32, of Ives Way, Hopton, was jailed for four years after admitting three counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, one count of possessing criminal property and one count of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs at an earlier hearing. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

James Spittles, 38, of no fixed address, was one of three men jailed from the Great Yarmouth area after admitting supplying cocaine. 

Thomas Baxter, 31, of no fixed address, appeared at King's Lynn Crown Court on Friday August 6 and was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to one count of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine at an earlier hearing. 

Louis Sullivan, 32, of Seafields Drive, Hopton, appeared at the same hearing and was jailed for four years after admitting three counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, one count of possessing criminal property and one count of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs at an earlier hearing.

Joseph Melhado

King's Lynn coroners' court. Picture: Chris Bishop

Joseph Melhado, 30, of Anmer, near King's Lynn, admitted stealing underwear and a sex toy in a burglary at St Germans, near King's Lynn.

Melhado was jailed for two years at King's Lynn Crown Court and was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £149. No order for costs was made.

At a previous hearing in June,  Melhado's barrister Nicholas Bleaney asked for a pre-sentence report into the case which he described as "very unusual".

Bruce Knowles

Bruce Knowles

Bruce Knowles plead guilty to cannabis production - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Bruce Knowles, aged 52, from North Elmham, was jailed for three and a half years at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, August 5.

Knowles pleaded guilty to the production of cannabis.

His cannabis factory was discovered in September 2020, containing over 350 cannabis plants in various stages of growth, along with hydroponic equipment.

Adrian Lake

Adrian Lake, 60, who has been sentenced to a discretionary life sentence after admitting attempting to murder his neighbour.

Adrian Lake, 60, who has been sentenced to a discretionary life sentence after admitting attempting to murder his neighbour who he hit with a bird bath. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Adrian Lake was jailed for life after he tried to kill his neighbour by smashing him over the head with a concrete bird bath.

Lake, 60, repeatedly struck his neighbour over the head with the bird bath following an argument.

Sally Hobson, prosecuting, said the 58-year-old victim had gone round to see Lake and said he was going to call police, before he was attacked. 

She said: "He picked up a bird bath and swung it towards him. It broke as he made contact and he (the victim) fell to the floor.”  





