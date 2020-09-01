Jailed in August: drug dealers, sex offender, and man who assaulted police

These are the criminals who were jailed in Norfolk during August.

Caleb Parnell

Caleb Parnell, 27, of The Denes, Norwich, was initially arrested September 2019 but was arrested again after he was caught selling drugs to an undercover police officer in January and February this year.

He admitted to being in supply of heroin and cocaine as well as admitting to assaulting two emergency workers.

Parnell purposefully elbowed a police officer in the face causing the officer to have a nosebleed after his first arrest. He also committed another assault on another officer on June 6 this year. He was jailed for four years.

Dean Whitehand

Dean Whitehand, 54, of Station Road, Pulham St Mary, who crashed into a bollard, had told officers he might have Covid-19.

He became increasingly aggressive by kicking out at officers and then spat in the direction of an officer. He later denied he had Covid-19 and refused to provide a specimen as requested.

He also admitted a number of thefts from shops where he stole £441 worth of alcohol and food.

Whitehand had 53 convictions for 101 offences and was also in breach of a suspended sentence order. He was jailed for 148 days and ordered to pay compensation to shops he stole from.

David Harrison

David Harrison, 54, of Burnett Avenue, King’s Lynn, was stopped in his car and was found to have £2,800 worth of heroin in the boot.

Further searches at an address which was linked to Harrison revealed half a kilogram of heroin with a street value of £50,000, scales and £1,450 in cash.

He has been jailed for more than five years.

Aaron Crinnion

Aaron Crinnion, 29, of no fixed abode, was given a 10-week jail sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal damage and one of assault. Crinnion attended a property in Lowestoft and damaged several internal doors of the property.

He then proceeded to demand money from the two occupants, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 70s and a third male was also assaulted and had his phone stolen.

Liam Whittle

Liam Whittle, 26, of Ives Way in Hopton, was found to be in possession of one wrap of cocaine and approximately five grams of cannabis after a stop and search. He also had two mobile phones and a set of scales on his person.

After investigations, it came to light that Whittle had been involved in supplying drugs for several months prior to his arrest.

He was jailed for three years in connection with selling cocaine, cannabis and MDMA.

Adam Royle

Adam Royle, 37, formerly of Sprowston but now of no fixed abode, was jailed after crashing into a woman in her 60s whilst drunk on his bicycle.

Royle was travelling at high speed when he smashed into the woman on Gentleman’s Walk, Norwich. The front brakes on Royle’s bike were later found to be broken.

The victim was left with facial injuries.

He was jailed for six months.

Sean Casey

Sean Casey, 36, who grew up in Great Yarmouth, was jailed for two separate assaults on two police officers as well as possessing a Stanley knife.

The first offence came after a domestic dispute with his partner. It was at the scene where Casey struck an officer on the back of the head.

The second instance was a few days after, Casey kicked an officer in the shin after being arrested and was being uncooperative whilst being booked in.

He was jailed for a year.

David Tilley

David Tilley, 38, of Christopher’s Close, Northrepps, was jailed for causing a serious head injury to a pensioner.

The victim, Sally Coutya, collided with Tilley whilst he cycled down the wrong way down a one-way street in Cromer. The courts heard that Tilley remained at the scene to help.

Ms Coutya was treated at the scene and taken to hospital but never fully recovered and died about five months later in September, last year, aged 81.

Tilley was given a nine-month jail sentence suspended for 18 months and was ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work.

Ashley Hammond

Ashley Hammond, 39, of Falklands Drive, Wisbech has been jailed after failing to notify police of his new address as he was a registered sex offender.

In 2017, Hammond was convicted for meeting a girl under the age of 16 following sexual grooming.

Hammond did not tell police of his new address in Gloucester or about his use of an alias name on a games console.

He relocated due to a new relationship, however he admitted he didn’t tell officers as he didn’t want his new girlfriend to be informed of his previous convictions.

He was handed an 18-month prison sentence after also admitting to breaching a suspended sentence for previous charges of the same nature.