Jailed in Norfolk: Norwich knifeman and predatory paedophile

A man who threatened a Norwich schoolboy with a knife and a paedophile who tried to seek out young girls online are just two of those who have been jailed in Norfolk.

Here are some of the criminals who have been put behind bars this week.

Luke Winder, 27

Winder was jailed after he interacted with four online profiles which he believed were operated by young girls, aged about 12 or 13.

Norwich Crown Court heard two of the profiles he contacted were actually undercover police officers.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said as part of the offences, which happened between 2016 and 2020, asked the profiles he was engaging with to send pictures of themselves.

He received a photo on at least one occasion.

Winder, of Thorpe Road, Norwich, appeared at court for sentence on Thursday (April 21) having previously admitted attempting to cause a child to engage in sexual activity.

He had also previously admitted three counts of attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child.

Jailing Winder for 36 months, Judge Katharine Moore described Winder's behaviour as "predatory" and "corrupting".

George Williams, 22

A schoolboy ran for his life after being chased through the streets of Norwich by a man wielding a knife, a court has heard.

The pupil was dressed in full uniform and on his way to school at about 7.45am when he came across Williams, who he saw kicking a door in Bassingham Road, Mile Cross.

Norwich Crown Court heard the boy had been on the phone to his father at the time but was warned by friends of Williams he "better not be phoning the police".

Danielle O'Donovan, prosecuting, said the boy showed them his phone to prove he was not calling the police but Williams took a large knife from his waistband and pointed it at the boy.

She said the boy ran away but was chased by Williams who was still holding the knife as he ran down the road after him.

Miss O'Donovan said the boy phoned his father who came out to find his son being chased by Williams with a knife before he himself was then chased by the defendant.

Following that incident on March 9 last year, Williams was seen by a couple about an hour later when he was involved in a domestic argument with a girl who they heard saying "leave me alone" and "get away from me".

The couple intervened but were threatened by Williams who made out that he would pull a knife on them.

Williams, of Jamieson Place, Norwich, appeared at court on Thursday (April 21) for sentencing having admitted two counts of threatening a person with a blade.

He had also pleaded guilty to two counts of using threatening words or behaviour on March 9 last year.

Jailing him for a total of 20 months Judge Alice Robinson described the offences as "very frightening" in which a boy had been "running for his life".