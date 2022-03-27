Jailed in Norfolk: A county lines dealer and a 'horrific' paedophile

Huseyin Nokay and Elton Townend-Jones are among those from in and around Norfolk and Waveney jailed this week. - Credit: Norfolk Police/Cambridgeshire Police

A 'horrific' paedophile and a man sentenced after a supplying hard drugs in Norwich are just some of those who have been jailed in Norfolk and Waveney this week.

Here are some of the people from in and around the county given a jail sentence recently.

Huseyin Nokay

Huseyin Nokay, 24, of Hertford Road, Enfield, appeared at Norwich Crown Court after pleading guilty to being involved in supplying crack cocaine and heroin at an earlier hearing.

Huseyin Nokay, 24, has been jailed for county lines drug dealing. - Credit: Norfolk Police

He also pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and possessing criminal property.

Nokay had been operating the Omar county line drug network in Norwich and also the Adam network into Essex between June 2020 and June 2021.

He was given seven years in prison.

Mantas Dvareckas

Mantas Dvareckas, 25, of Granville Road in Great Yarmouth was sentenced to two and a half years imprisonment at Chester Crown Court after pleading guilty to theft.

Mantas Dvareckas, 25, of Granville Road, Great Yarmouth, has been jailed for over two years for the theft of high-valued GPS navigation systems from tractors in Cheshire. - Credit: Cheshire Police

DNA evidence linked Dvareckas to the theft of GPS navigation systems worth £30,000 from tractors in Cheshire.

The thefts occurred at some point between October 10, 2021 and October 1, 2021.

Elton Townend-Jones

Townend-Jones, 51, of Walpole St Peter near Wisbech, has been jailed after raping and sexually assaulting a schoolgirl under 13-years-old between 2015 and 2020.

Elton Townend-Jones, of Walpole St. Peter near Wisbech was jailed for a total of 14 years and must serve two thirds of his sentence before being considered for release. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The paedophile was jailed for a total of 14 years and must serve two thirds of his sentence before being considered for release.

DC Susan Brown, an officer who investigated the case, said: “Townend-Jones’ horrific sexual abuse of his victim went undetected for years and I am pleased he has finally been brought to justice."

David Thompson

David Thompson, 45, of Lilac Drive, Lowestoft, has been jailed after attacking a victim in his own home.

Thompson and a 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, attacked the victim at his five-bed home in Lowestoft on December 19, 2021.

David Thompson was jailed for 22 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

The victim said the attack"felt like 400 punches" and at one point, the pair were hanging off his back, the Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Thompson was sentenced to 20 months' imprisonment for GBH, and was given eight weeks for breaching a suspended sentence.

Taylor Gee

This 23-year-old man, of Long Road, Lowestoft, was jailed after more than £1,000 worth of drugs were found in his home.

Taylor Gee has been jailed for more than two years for drug offences. - Credit: Suffolk police

Gee was sentenced to 27 months in prison for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, namely cocaine.

He also received three months in prison for possession of cannabis.