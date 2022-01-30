Jailed in Norfolk this week: Paedophile, drug dealer and serial beggar

Among those jailed in Norfolk and Waveney this week are a serial beggar, a man who sexually abused a girl under 13, and a drug dealer caught multiple times with a quantity of drugs.

Mark Moulton, 26, of Norwich Street, Dereham, pleaded guilty to five charges of being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs.

He was stopped while driving in Diss in May 2020 and police found a quantity of drugs, cash and phones in his car.

Moulton was sentenced to 27 months in prison.

Investigating officer DC Steve Donovan, said: “Moulton made money from selling drugs within Diss, which we know is often linked to other acquisitive crime and has a negative impact on the local community.

Andrew Reilly, 33, of Notley Road, Lowestoft, admitted false imprisonment and assault of emergency workers.

He climbed through a house window and dragged his victim out of bed, threatening him with a knife for an hour over an alleged drug debt.

Reilly was sentenced to five years and four months in prison as well as a three-year licence period and a restraining order by the victim.

DI Matt Adams of Lowestoft CID said: “Reilly is a violent bully who thought he could offend without repercussion...I am glad to see him back behind bars where he can no longer cause upset in the community.”

Carl Horth, 34, of Denmark Road, Lowestoft, was charged and jailed this week for breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.

He was reported to the police for 'aggressive begging' in North Quay Retail Park. He had more than 100 convictions for more than 200 offences as of July 2020.

Horth was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison.

Ross Smith, 33, Banham Road, Beccles, pleaded not guilty to three counts of causing or inciting a girl under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.

He had been sexually abusing a young girl and was found guilty by the jury.

The victim's mother described Smith's offending as "despicable" and outlined the impact it had had on her daughter and their family in a statement read by prosecutor Andrew Thompson.

Smith was sentenced to 10 years in prison with a licence period of five years. The judge ordered him to also sign the sex offenders' register for life, and imposed a indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

