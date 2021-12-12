News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Jailed in Norfolk this week: Three sex offenders and a drunk driver

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:04 PM December 12, 2021
Lawrence Green, Florian Petrica Calin, Trevor Webb

Among those jailed in Norfolk this week are a man who sexually abused a child for over eight years, a man who caused death by careless driving and a man who arranged the exploitation of a child.

Here are some of the people who have been jailed in Norfolk and Waveney this week.

Trevor Webb has been sentenced after admitting arranging to facilitate the sexual exploitation of a child.

Trevor Webb

Trevor Webb, 38, from King's Lynn, was charged with arranging to facilitate the sexual exploitation of a child and making an indecent image of a child.

He met the teenage victim online and took her to hotels and other addresses in King's Lynn where she had sexual encounters with other men. She received money in exchange for the acts. 

Webb will spend 22 months in prison, is the subject of a restraining order and will be on the sex offenders' register for 10 years.

Judge Maureen Bacon said he had taken advantage of the victim who had been troubled and vulnerable. She insisted, despite his guilty plea, a custodial sentence was necessary.

Lawrence Green, formerly of Brandon, was jailed for five years at Ipswich Crown Court

Lawrence Green

Lawrence Green, 66, formerly of Brandon and now of Swaffham, was charged with sexually assaulting a girl under 13 dating back to when she was as young as five. 

The court heard that he had sexually assaulted the girl while playing a naked wrestling game when he was in his fifties and she was primary school age.

Appearing at Ipswich Crown Court, Green was given a sentence of five years.

The victim hadn’t told anyone about what Green had done to her until 2017. 

He denied that he had groomed her from a young age by having naked physical contact with her and that she had “put up with it.”

Florian Petrica Calin

Florian Petrica Calin

Florian Petrica Calin, 39, from King's Lynn, was sentenced for three charges of rape against the 14-year-old girl in 2019.

He was accused of grooming and raping a teenager in what investigators called a “determined and calculated” manner.

Calin was sentenced to 25 years in jail.

Judge Maureen Bacon also sentenced him to 10 years to be served concurrently for two further charges of rape. Calin was placed on the sex offender register for life and could face deportation upon release from prison.

Gediminas Nagulevicius was jailed for 12 months at Ipswich Crown Court

Gediminas Nagulevicius

Gediminas Nagulevicius, 38, from King's Lynn, was charged with causing death by careless driving.

The lorry driver killed cyclist Sheila Holmes, 74, a great-grandmother while driving on the A144 near Bungay. 

Nagulevicius was jailed for 12 months and will have to serve half of his sentence before his release on licence. He was also banned from driving for three years and six months. 

Judge Martyn Levett said: "This case is a lesson for every driver of an HGV, whether experienced or in training. This was a wholly avoidable collision." 

Albinas Remeikis 

Albinas Remeikis, 62, from North Lynn, admitted to driving with excess alcohol on November 2 this year.

His blood-alcohol level was almost four times the legal limit when he was stopped by police on the A17 at Terrington St Clement. He had been driving very slowly and swerving all over the road.

Magistrates imposed a 12-week custodial sentence and banned him from driving for three years.

Though he can cut his driving ban with the completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

Remeikis has no previous criminal convictions and was said to be "extremely embarrassed and very ashamed of his behaviour" by Claire Edgeler, mitigating.

