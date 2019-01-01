Jailed in Norfolk in November: Murderer, fraudster and violent robber

Left to right: Peter Bruton, Patrick Fisher and Jacquese Kiwele. Photos: Norfolk Constabulary/Archant Norfolk Constabulary/Archant

Here is our monthly look back at some of the criminals who were jailed in Norfolk courts in November.

Top left to bottom right: Peter Bruton, Patrick Fisher, Jacquese Kiwele, Anne Egglestone, Emidi Vanueli, Scott Williams, Paul Brine, Robin Oakes and Sebastian Barrows. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary/Archant Library Top left to bottom right: Peter Bruton, Patrick Fisher, Jacquese Kiwele, Anne Egglestone, Emidi Vanueli, Scott Williams, Paul Brine, Robin Oakes and Sebastian Barrows. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary/Archant Library

Jacquese Kiwele

Kiwele, 24, pressed a gun to a man's head in an alleyway as he held up four men and emptied their pockets in a terrifying night of violence.

He covered his face with a cloth as he attacked a security guard and his friend in the early hours of February 9, before targeting the four friends walking home from a house party in Norwich.

Kiwele, of Waterloo Road, admitted two assaults occasioning actual bodily harm, four robberies and possession of an imitation firearm with intent.

Left to right: Ian Starkings and Stephen Robbens. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Left to right: Ian Starkings and Stephen Robbens. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

One of his victims said in a statement: "It was absolutely terrifying. I knew it was not a toy, plastic gun. I could feel it cold on my cheek."

Kiwele was arrested by armed police in April after being identified by the man who recognised him from school.

He was jailed for an extended sentence of 12 years and six months, with eight years and six months in prison and the remainder on licence.

Emidi Vanueli

Vanueli, 23, was seen by officers from the Norwich neighbourhood policing team in a wooded area at Anderson's Meadow, off Havers Road, at around 3pm on September 11.

Police searched him and found heroin and crack cocaine, valued at around £2,130, stashed in his underwear.

Vanueli, of Holls Lane, appeared at Norwich Crown Court after admitting possession of heroin and crack with intent to supply.

He was jailed for two years.

Anne Egglestone

Egglestone, 56, of Spinney Close, Thorpe St Andrew, made her neighbours ''feel they were in a goldfish bowl'' by deliberately pointing a security camera directly into their home, a court heard.

She also sent an offensive message to Norwich charity Leeway, and breached a criminal behaviour order by contacting emergency services and sending abusive messages. She was also in breach of a suspended sentence order.

Eleanor Sheerin, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said the neighbours were left feeling anxious and like they were living in a goldfish bowl after noticing Egglestone had pointed a security camera at their home.

She said they felt they were under constant surveillance.

The court heard Egglestone had 16 convictions for 53 offences, many for breaching court orders.

Judge Stephen Holt jailed Egglestone for two years and told her that it was "appalling" to hear the effect her actions had on her neighbours.

Patrick Fisher

Patrick Fisher, 39, has been jailed after he pleaded guilty to two fraud charges, including one which saw him submit false invoices.

Fisher, of School Avenue, Thorpe St Andrew, who was previously a director of Norwich's Redwell Brewery, admitted one count of fraud by making a false representation to Russell Evans between January 1, 2015, and January 31, 2017, when he claimed to own brewing equipment, when he did not.

Fisher had also admitted a second fraud charge in that he made a false representation to Rita Turnbull between May 1, 2015, and October 30, 2017, by submitting false invoices for work done at the Lord Rosebery pub in Norwich, where Fisher had been a tenant.

The court heard Fisher had submitted invoices for £17,480 and £24,000 for work carried out at the pub which in fact had cost just £7,500.

Jailing Fisher for 12 months, Judge Katharine Moore said the offences were committed against the background of "cavalier business practice".

Ian Starkings, Scott Williams and Sebastian Barrows

A victim thought he was going to die after he was tied up, beaten and had lighter fuel poured over him in an assault filmed by one of his attackers on a mobile phone, Norwich Crown Court heard.

The 41-year-old victim was also hit with a broken chair leg and had a knife held up to his throat during his ordeal, which lasted about five hours

Brian Reece, prosecuting, said the victim thought he was going to die during the attack at his Norwich flat.

Scott Williams, 39, of Thurling Plain, Heartsease, and Ian Starkings, 38, of Pottergate, Norwich, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent April 1, this year.

Williams was given an 11 year extended sentence made up of seven years custody and four years extended licence and Starkings was jailed for seven years.

Sebastian Barrows, 37, of Clarendon Close, Great Yarmouth, who had filmed the attack, admitted unlawful wounding and was jailed 21 months.

After the hearing, DC Jon Gouldson said: "This was a particularly horrendous and unprovoked offence perpetrated against a vulnerable victim who had done nothing but provide a roof over the heads of his eventual assailants."

Peter Bruton

Bruton, 27 and of no fixed address, was sentenced to 16 years in prison at Norwich Crown Court after being found guilty of the murder of James Greene by a jury earlier this week.

Bruton had been staying at Mr Greene's flat in Dolphin Grove when he attacked him on the evening of Tuesday, June 4.

Officers were called to the address just before 10pm after reports of a disturbance at the flat and on arrival they found James Green unresponsive.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital where he died on Thursday 6 June of multiple organ failure as a result of asphyxiation.

Bruton did not turn up for his sentencing hearing but the case carried on in his absence.

He was given a life sentence and ordered to serve a minimum term of 15 years and 191 days.

Stephen Robbens and Robin Oakes

Robbens, 50, and Oakes, 56, had been walking past a property in King Street, Norwich when they spotted the door had been left open.

Norwich Crown Court heard the victim was having a bed delivered to his property in King Street, Norwich at the time of the burglary on September 9 this year.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said the delivery driver had taken his shoes off at the front door before taking the bed into the property where he was helped by the victim.

Mr Morgans said the door was left "insecure" as the bed was delivered.

He said the men entered the house taking a bag, which contained bank cards as well as the delivery drivers trainers.

The court heard Robbens, of Hearne Court, Norwich, who has 64 previous convictions for 244 offences, was a three strike burglar, meaning he was subject to a mandatory minimum term of three years in prison.

Oakes, of no fixed abode, Norwich, who has 73 convictions for 202 previous offences, appeared for sentence having previously admitted burglary, two counts of fraud, breach of a conditional discharge and possession of a bladed article.

Sentencing the pair, Judge Stephen Holt said it was a "mean" offence.

He jailed Robbens for a total of 28 months while Oakes was jailed for a total of 21 months.

Peter Brine

Brine, 66, stabbed his estranged wife and her friend in an alleyway on Riverside Road, Norwich, after she rejected pleas to have him back.

Norwich Crown Court heard during the trial that Brine had pulled a hunting knife from behind his back like a dagger before attacking his former wife.

Brine and his wife had been living apart for a few weeks after almost 40 years of marriage when he turned up and launched the attack.

He also injured her friend, who was trying to protect her from and disarm Brine.

Brine, of Randell Close, North Walsham, admitted two counts of wounding against both his former wife and her friend but was cleared following a trial of an alternative charge of attempted murder relating to his wife.