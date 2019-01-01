Jailed Norwich brewery founder appears back in court for further hearing

Patrick Fisher, pictured back in 2015. Pic: Archant

The founder of a Norwich brewery who was jailed after admitting fraud charges is facing further court hearings involving potentially disqualifying him as a director.

Patrick Fisher, 39, was sent to prison after he pleaded guilty to two fraud charges, including one which saw him submit false invoices.

Fisher, of School Avenue, Thorpe St Andrew, who was previously a director of Norwich's Redwell Brewery, admitted one count of fraud by making a false representation to Russell Evans between January 1, 2015, and January 31, 2017, when he claimed to own brewing equipment, when he did not.

Fisher had also admitted a second fraud charge in that he made a false representation to Rita Turnbull between May 1, 2015, and October 30, 2017, by submitting false invoices for work done at the Lord Rosebery pub in Norwich, where Fisher had been a tenant.

He was jailed for a year last month after he admitted the charges but was back at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (December 6) for a hearing concerning whether or not he should be disqualified as a director.

But Fisher had not yet met his legal team to discuss the matter.

The case was adjourned for a further hearing on Thursday, December 12.

As previously reported, Fisher was jailed for the offences which Judge Katharine Moore said were committed against the background of "cavalier business practice".

Mr Evans had been duped into paying £30,000 for fermentation tanks from his company, Norwich Craft Brewing Company, to one of Fisher's companies, the Craft Brewing Company.

But the equipment had not been validly transferred or sold and was not in the possession of Mr Evans who could not operate them.

Fisher had also submitted false invoices for work done at the Lord Rosebery pub in Norwich, where Fisher had been a tenant.

The court heard Fisher had submitted invoices for £17,480 and £24,000 for work carried out at the pub which in fact had cost just £7,500.

Fisher founded Redwell Brewery in 2013 and left the business in 2017.

He is a director of the Norwich Craft Beer Company, and has been connected with a number of Norwich brewing businesses in the past.