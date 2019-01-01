Search

Advanced search

Jailed Norwich brewery founder appears back in court for further hearing

PUBLISHED: 11:54 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 06 December 2019

Patrick Fisher, pictured back in 2015. Pic: Archant

Patrick Fisher, pictured back in 2015. Pic: Archant

The founder of a Norwich brewery who was jailed after admitting fraud charges is facing further court hearings involving potentially disqualifying him as a director.

Patrick Fisher, 39, was sent to prison after he pleaded guilty to two fraud charges, including one which saw him submit false invoices.

Fisher, of School Avenue, Thorpe St Andrew, who was previously a director of Norwich's Redwell Brewery, admitted one count of fraud by making a false representation to Russell Evans between January 1, 2015, and January 31, 2017, when he claimed to own brewing equipment, when he did not.

Fisher had also admitted a second fraud charge in that he made a false representation to Rita Turnbull between May 1, 2015, and October 30, 2017, by submitting false invoices for work done at the Lord Rosebery pub in Norwich, where Fisher had been a tenant.

He was jailed for a year last month after he admitted the charges but was back at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (December 6) for a hearing concerning whether or not he should be disqualified as a director.

But Fisher had not yet met his legal team to discuss the matter.

You may also want to watch:

The case was adjourned for a further hearing on Thursday, December 12.

As previously reported, Fisher was jailed for the offences which Judge Katharine Moore said were committed against the background of "cavalier business practice".

Mr Evans had been duped into paying £30,000 for fermentation tanks from his company, Norwich Craft Brewing Company, to one of Fisher's companies, the Craft Brewing Company.

But the equipment had not been validly transferred or sold and was not in the possession of Mr Evans who could not operate them.

Fisher had also submitted false invoices for work done at the Lord Rosebery pub in Norwich, where Fisher had been a tenant.

The court heard Fisher had submitted invoices for £17,480 and £24,000 for work carried out at the pub which in fact had cost just £7,500.

Fisher founded Redwell Brewery in 2013 and left the business in 2017.

He is a director of the Norwich Craft Beer Company, and has been connected with a number of Norwich brewing businesses in the past.

Most Read

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Two people arrested at Norwich railway station

Norwich Railway Station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Chain reveals plans to take over more than 30 pubs in Norfolk

Pub chain Norfolk Table Ltd will reopen the King's Head in Hethersett next year. Photo: Archant

Tickets go on sale today for Michael Buble’s Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 UK tour. Credit: PA Photos/Bantam

Conservatives suspend member after hustings arrest and Jo Swinson tweet

The candidates for North Norfolk pictured at a hustings in Stalham where the heckling incident took place. From left, Emma Cortlett (Lab), Harry Gwynne (Brex), Duncan Baker (Con) and Karen Ward (Lib Dem). Picture: Stuart Anderson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Loganair plans to quit Norwich and cancel flights

Loganair has announced it plans to quit Norwich Airport. Picture: Loganair

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Eyesore’ village pub hit by fire

The First and Last pub in Ormesby, which has been hit by fire. Picture: Dan Hickey

Teenager suffers black eye in Wetherspoon pub toilet attack

A teenager was attacked in the toilets of the Queen of Iceni in Norwich .Photo: Steve Adams

Thousands of trees planted along NDR have died, council admits

Thousands of trees need to be replanted along the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man suffers serious leg injuries following crash on bridge

Generic pic of a Road Closed sign. Picture: Chris Bishop

Two people arrested at Norwich railway station

Norwich Railway Station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists