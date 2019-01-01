Search

Advanced search

Jailed in Norfolk this week: Fraudster and trio of attackers

PUBLISHED: 13:09 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 23 November 2019

Top left: Fraudster Patrick Fisher. Photo: Jamie Honeywood. Top right to bottom right: Trio of attackers Ian Starkings, Scott Williams and Sebastian Barrows. Photos: Norfolk Constabulary

Top left: Fraudster Patrick Fisher. Photo: Jamie Honeywood. Top right to bottom right: Trio of attackers Ian Starkings, Scott Williams and Sebastian Barrows. Photos: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant/Norfolk Constabulary

Take a look at what has been happening in Norwich Crown Court this week.

Patrick Fisher

Patrick Fisher, 39, has been jailed after he pleaded guilty to two fraud charges, including one which saw him submit false invoices.

Fisher, of School Avenue, Thorpe St Andrew, who was previously a director of Norwich's Redwell Brewery, admitted one count of fraud by making a false representation to Russell Evans between January 1, 2015, and January 31, 2017, when he claimed to own brewing equipment, when he did not.

Fisher had also admitted a second fraud charge in that he made a false representation to Rita Turnbull between May 1, 2015, and October 30, 2017, by submitting false invoices for work done at the Lord Rosebery pub in Norwich, where Fisher had been a tenant.

The court heard Fisher had submitted invoices for £17,480 and £24,000 for work carried out at the pub which in fact had cost just £7,500.

Jailing Fisher for 12 months, Judge Katharine Moore said the offences were committed against the background of "cavalier business practice".

Ian Starkings, Scott Williams and Sebastian Barrows

A victim thought he was going to die after he was tied up, beaten and had lighter fuel poured over him in an assault filmed by one of his attackers on a mobile phone, Norwich Crown Court heard this week.

The 41-year-old victim was also hit with a broken chair leg and had a knife held up to his throat during his ordeal, which lasted about five hours

Brian Reece, prosecuting, said the victim thought he was going to die during the attack at his Norwich flat.

Scott Williams, 39, of Thurling Plain, Heartsease, and Ian Starkings, 38, of Pottergate, Norwich, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent April 1, this year.

Williams was given an 11 year extended sentence made up of seven years custody and four years extended licence and Starkings was jailed for seven years.

Sebastian Barrows, 37, of Clarendon Close, Great Yarmouth, who had filmed the attack, admitted unlawful wounding and was jailed 21 months.

After the hearing, DC Jon Gouldson said: "This was a particularly horrendous and unprovoked offence perpetrated against a vulnerable victim who had done nothing but provide a roof over the heads of his eventual assailants."

Most Read

Two men die in crash near Norfolk Showground

Two men have died in a crash in Dereham Road near the Norfolk Showground. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

‘Life-threatening injuries’ after three hurt in crash between car and pedestrians

Three people were hurt in a crash involving a car and two pedestrians at Dereham Road near Easton. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Hunt for mystery couple filmed mid-proposal on beach

A community are searching to find a mystery couple caught on camera proposing on Sheringham Beach: Picture: Submitted

Golf club will be transformed into luxury holiday resort, say investors

The clubhouse at Richmond Park golf club. Pic: www.attikpropertyservices.co.uk

Martin Lewis reveals how to get a free £175 before Christmas

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two men die in crash near Norfolk Showground

Two men have died in a crash in Dereham Road near the Norfolk Showground. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

MATCHDAY LIVE: Can City find the Premier League reset button at Everton?

The Norwich City players will try to bounce back from their home defeat to Watford when they take on Everton in the Premier League today Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Golf club will be transformed into luxury holiday resort, say investors

The clubhouse at Richmond Park golf club. Pic: www.attikpropertyservices.co.uk

Farke’s retort to suggestions he only has a plan A

Norwich City need to bounce back from a Premier League defeat to Watford the other side of the international break Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Drink-driver crashed car after seeing ‘deer the size of horse’

Bogacki was driving down a dirt path near the A143 (pictured) Old Railway Road, Earsham, on September 20. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists