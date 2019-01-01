Jailed in Norfolk this week: Fraudster and trio of attackers

Take a look at what has been happening in Norwich Crown Court this week.

Patrick Fisher

Patrick Fisher, 39, has been jailed after he pleaded guilty to two fraud charges, including one which saw him submit false invoices.

Fisher, of School Avenue, Thorpe St Andrew, who was previously a director of Norwich's Redwell Brewery, admitted one count of fraud by making a false representation to Russell Evans between January 1, 2015, and January 31, 2017, when he claimed to own brewing equipment, when he did not.

Fisher had also admitted a second fraud charge in that he made a false representation to Rita Turnbull between May 1, 2015, and October 30, 2017, by submitting false invoices for work done at the Lord Rosebery pub in Norwich, where Fisher had been a tenant.

The court heard Fisher had submitted invoices for £17,480 and £24,000 for work carried out at the pub which in fact had cost just £7,500.

Jailing Fisher for 12 months, Judge Katharine Moore said the offences were committed against the background of "cavalier business practice".

Ian Starkings, Scott Williams and Sebastian Barrows

A victim thought he was going to die after he was tied up, beaten and had lighter fuel poured over him in an assault filmed by one of his attackers on a mobile phone, Norwich Crown Court heard this week.

The 41-year-old victim was also hit with a broken chair leg and had a knife held up to his throat during his ordeal, which lasted about five hours

Brian Reece, prosecuting, said the victim thought he was going to die during the attack at his Norwich flat.

Scott Williams, 39, of Thurling Plain, Heartsease, and Ian Starkings, 38, of Pottergate, Norwich, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent April 1, this year.

Williams was given an 11 year extended sentence made up of seven years custody and four years extended licence and Starkings was jailed for seven years.

Sebastian Barrows, 37, of Clarendon Close, Great Yarmouth, who had filmed the attack, admitted unlawful wounding and was jailed 21 months.

After the hearing, DC Jon Gouldson said: "This was a particularly horrendous and unprovoked offence perpetrated against a vulnerable victim who had done nothing but provide a roof over the heads of his eventual assailants."