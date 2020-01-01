Woman facing jail after admitting conspiracy to take drugs into prison

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A woman has been warned she could face prison after she admitted conspiracy to take drugs and mobile phones into Norwich Prison.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rebecca Williams, 33, has been charged with conspiracy to convey a list A article, namely cannabis, and a list B article, namely mobile phones, into Norwich Prison, between May 1 2019 and May 10 2019.

Williams, of Holmes Close, Norwich, admitted the offences when she appeared at Norwich Crown Court earlier this week.

Sentencing was adjourned by Judge Andrew Shaw for a pre-sentence report but warned Williams that “all options”, including prison were open.

She admitted the offences on the same day her brother George Williams, 20, was sentenced after admitting the same two offences of conspiracy to convey drugs and mobile phones into prison.

Williams was jailed for two years after he admitted those matters as well as a raft of other offences.