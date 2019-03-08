Man jailed for secretly filming teenage girl in shower

A man who secretly filmed a teenage girl taking a shower claimed he got the idea after watching porn and thought it a "challenge".

Mark Mountney, 48, was found to have secretly made the recordings on his phone and the matter was reported to police and he was arrested, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Eleanor Sheerin, prosecuting, said when arrested he admitted to police what he had done and said he had watched some porn and thought he would try making a secret recording.

She said: "He said he did it for the challenge of getting away with it. He accepted it was wrong for him to do it."

Mountney, formerly of Fakenham, admitted a charge of voyeurism and was jailed 10 months and placed on the sex offender's register for 10 years.

Isobel Ascherson, for Mountney, said: "There is no doubt he understands the seriousness of what he has done."

Jailing him, Judge Anthony Bate told him what he had done was a gross invasion of privacy.

"You rightly hang your head in shame in the dock".