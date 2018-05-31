Coronavirus: Norwich woman jailed after coughing in police officer’s face

A woman who claimed she had coronavirus has been jailed after she coughed forcefully into the face of a police officer.

Joanne Turner, 35, kicked and damaged a car as it was parked outside Norwich Train Station at around 11pm on Wednesday, March 25.

Following further enquiries, officers located Turner to a property in William Kett Close where she became abusive.

She then claimed she had coronavirus before coughing forcefully in one of the officer’s faces.

Turner, of William Kett Close, Norwich, was sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment after pleading guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place, criminal damage to property and common assault of an emergency worker, at Norwich Magistrates Court.

Speaking after Turner was jailed on Thursday (March 26), Chief Superintendent Dave Marshall said: “Any abuse and threatening behaviour towards the emergency services is unacceptable at any time.

“However, this sentence reflects the seriousness of threats and acts of coughing to put others in fear of contracting Covid-19.

“This should act as a clear warning that there will be serious consequences for anyone who behaves in such a threatening way towards others during this pandemic.”

The jail term follows a warning from Norfolk’s chief constable Simon Bailey that they would enforce new powers given to police to deal with people following the outbreak of the Covid-19.

Meanwhile on Thursday (March 26) Wayne Harvey, 32, from Warwicksire, was jailed for 31 weeks after he assaulted an emergency worker and told police he had coronavirus following an incident in Nuneaton on Wednesday (March 25).

Earlier this week, Darren Rafferty, 45, from Dagenham, admitted three counts of assaulting an emergency worker after claiming to have coronavirus and directing coughs at Metropolitan Police officers arresting him for another offence.

He will be sentenced on April 1.

And David Mott, 40, was jailed for 26 weeks on Wednesday (25) after threatening to spit at police in Blackburn who had asked him what he was doing out with two others after the prime minister Boris Johnson’s announcement of stricter social distancing rules on Monday night.