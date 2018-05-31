Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Norwich woman jailed after coughing in police officer’s face

PUBLISHED: 17:36 27 March 2020

Police on patrol in Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Police on patrol in Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

A woman who claimed she had coronavirus has been jailed after she coughed forcefully into the face of a police officer.

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA WireA dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Joanne Turner, 35, kicked and damaged a car as it was parked outside Norwich Train Station at around 11pm on Wednesday, March 25.

Following further enquiries, officers located Turner to a property in William Kett Close where she became abusive.

She then claimed she had coronavirus before coughing forcefully in one of the officer’s faces.

Turner, of William Kett Close, Norwich, was sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment after pleading guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place, criminal damage to property and common assault of an emergency worker, at Norwich Magistrates Court.

Simon Bailey, chief constable at Norfolk police. Picture: ArchantSimon Bailey, chief constable at Norfolk police. Picture: Archant

Speaking after Turner was jailed on Thursday (March 26), Chief Superintendent Dave Marshall said: “Any abuse and threatening behaviour towards the emergency services is unacceptable at any time.

“However, this sentence reflects the seriousness of threats and acts of coughing to put others in fear of contracting Covid-19.

“This should act as a clear warning that there will be serious consequences for anyone who behaves in such a threatening way towards others during this pandemic.”

The jail term follows a warning from Norfolk’s chief constable Simon Bailey that they would enforce new powers given to police to deal with people following the outbreak of the Covid-19.

Meanwhile on Thursday (March 26) Wayne Harvey, 32, from Warwicksire, was jailed for 31 weeks after he assaulted an emergency worker and told police he had coronavirus following an incident in Nuneaton on Wednesday (March 25).

Earlier this week, Darren Rafferty, 45, from Dagenham, admitted three counts of assaulting an emergency worker after claiming to have coronavirus and directing coughs at Metropolitan Police officers arresting him for another offence.

He will be sentenced on April 1.

And David Mott, 40, was jailed for 26 weeks on Wednesday (25) after threatening to spit at police in Blackburn who had asked him what he was doing out with two others after the prime minister Boris Johnson’s announcement of stricter social distancing rules on Monday night.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘I’ll go to jail, I don’t care’ - Restaurant owner’s anger after being fined while loading food for self-isolating people

Tim Roberts, owner of Number 29 Bar and Restaurant in Burnham Market, with the parking ticket he got for stopping outside his premises to load food for people self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied by Tim Roberts

Coronavirus: How new police powers will affect you and your family

Police officers on patrol in Norwich. Photo: Luke Powell

Six new coronavirus cases in Norfolk as total reaches 51

Norfolk has now 51 confirmed cases. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Missing 41-year-old motorcyclist found after concerns for safety

Police launched an appeal to help find Mr Brown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two more people with coronavirus die at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two more people with coronavirus die at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

NNUH prepares for coronavirus surge with 30 patients now in hospital

30 patients are now being treated for confirmed coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Mike Page

Watch: Dog-walker’s close encounter with military helicopter on Norfolk beach

Chinook helicoper flying low over East Runton beach. Picture:Jesse Petrie-Porter

Coronavirus: How new police powers will affect you and your family

Police officers on patrol in Norwich. Photo: Luke Powell

Coronavirus: Norwich woman jailed after coughing in police officer’s face

Police on patrol in Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24