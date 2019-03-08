Jail for Norwich man who made former partner's life hell

A court has heard how a man who made his former partner’s life hell threatened to kill himself and bombarded her with messages, including one of her son’s grave.

Kalum Aldous-Morris, 24, had been in a relationship with the victim for about five years but it had broken down about two years ago.

Norwich Crown Court heard the defendant had tried to revive the relationship, committing a number of offences in the process between 2015 and 2018.

A restraining order was imposed but this was breached on “numerous occasions”.

Ian James, prosecuting, said that he was sentenced to 26 weeks custody following a breach in April 2018.

In December 2018 a new restraining order was put in place but was varied on February 4 this year after further breaches.

But just three days later he breached it again. Mr James said: “He started making telephone calls to her and between 9.42am and 12.42pm he sent in excess of 70 messages to her via WhatsApp.”

In those messages he said he was going to “kill himself” and that it was her fault and also sent her a message that included a picture of her son's grave.

A victim personal statement read out in court described how he had affected her self esteem and left her feeling “frightened” in her own home.

She said she feared that he will come and find her when he comes out of prison and is worried about getting into new relationships because of what he might do.

Aldous-Morris, from Barnard's Yard, Norwich, appeared in court on Thursday, April 25, having previously admitted breaching the restraining order.

Jailing Aldous-Morris for 22 months, judge Stephen Holt said: “I have no doubt you've made her life hell over the past four years. How she has put up with it I just don't know.”

Judge Holt described sending the victim an image of her dead son's grave as “completely unforgivable”.

He said that “rarely” has the court seen so many breaches of court orders.

Judge Holt revoked any existing court orders and imposed a new restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim until further order.

David Stewart, mitigating, said he should receive credit for his plea.

He said that while the messages sent to her were “unpleasant and unsettling”, they were not threatening.