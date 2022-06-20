Lee Humpage has been jailed after attacks on his former partner - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man who cut a former partner with a razor blade has been jailed.

Lee Humpage, 39, and his then partner had been together since 2014 after meeting on a dating website.

King's Lynn Crown Court heard Humpage became upset at the way his partner had been communicating with a colleague on the online game Fortnite.

Oliver Haswell, prosecuting, said the defendant "took umbrage" at what he considered to be offensive and sexualised chat and "started to self-harm" with a razor blade.

The court heard the victim tried to grab the blade from Humpage but he "impulsively touched the blade on her leg" resulting in a cut to her knee.

She also had a lit cigarette stubbed into her hand although the defendant accepted his actions were reckless, not deliberate.

Mr Haswell said Humpage, who had consumed a litre of spirits, went to bed but became violent after she had gone to speak to him.

Following the incident on July 15 last year Humpage was taken to hospital although was discharged and on July 17 again became aware the victim had been messaging her colleague.

Humpage punched the victim in her genital area and stomach.

She was also bitten in the arm.

Humpage, of Palmer Road, Norwich, appeared in court on Monday (June 20) for sentence having admitted two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A statement from the victim described how she had "never been as scared in my life" as she was in the time leading up to the assaults on her.

The victim said she was left "terrified" and realised her life "meant nothing to him" and that she had to get away.

Judge David Pugh said the assaults have had a "significant" impact on the victim who had been trying to get him help after he had been self-harming.

Humpage was jailed for 30 months by Judge Pugh who also imposed a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim directly or indirectly for 10 years.

Ian James, mitigating, said his feelings of anxiety and upset were not justified or justifiable and insisted he acted in a way he regrets.

Mr James said his client has mental health issues but genuinely regrets the harm he has caused and was determined to get his life into order.