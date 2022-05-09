Amenemhet Asante who has been jailed for his part in a class A drugs conspiracy - Credit: Norfolk Police

Three members of a drugs gang responsible for flooding the streets of Norwich with more than a kilogram of cocaine and heroin have been jailed for more than 12 years.

Amenenhet Asante, 24, Michael Anjorin, 23, Rhian Westgate, 25, Tessa Bolan, 29, and Christopher Morrison, 34, had been part of a large "county lines operation supplying substantial quantities of cocaine and heroin in the Norwich area".

Three members of a county lines drugs gang were jailed at Norwich Crown Court after admitting being involved in a county lines drugs conspiracy - Credit: Archant

Norwich Crown Court heard the county lines operation saw in excess of a kilogram of cocaine and heroin being supplied on the streets of Norwich between May 31, 2020, and March 24, 2021.

Morrison, of St Ann Lane, off King Street, Norwich, was said to be the "kingpin" of a "significant conspiracy over a significant period of time".

Stephen Spence, prosecuting, said when police raided Asante's address at Cringleford he was attempting to dispose of drugs out of the kitchen window.

Officers found "quantities of cocaine packaged up for sale" as well as other drugs.

The total amount of the drugs seized was said to be £10,000.

Mobile phones were also seized which showed he defendant was involved in county lines drug dealing.

Mr Spence said Asante had directed others to supply on the streets as well as on occasions supplying himself.

The court heard Westgate was arrested at the address she shared with Morrison.

Rhian Westgate who has been jailed for his part in a class A drugs conspiracy - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

After the address was searched in March 2021, mobile phones were seized, as well as drugs wrapped in cling film in the back garden.

Phones seized showed she had been involved in sending bulk drug dealing messages to users as well as encouraging friends to become involved.

She was also found to be involved in having laundered between £30,000 and £50,000, as part of the conspiracy.

Anjorin, of Glenmore Gardens, Norwich, was studying business management at the time his home in Glenmore Gardens, Norwich was raided by police.

Michael Anjorin who has been jailed for his part in a class A drugs conspiracy - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Phones were seized which showed he had been part of the county lines conspiracy.



Mr Spence said Bolan, was arrested when police raided her home at Black Horse Opening in Norwich where phones and cannabis were seized.

She was involved in topping up phones used as part of the conspiracy as well as booking taxis for others involved.

Asante, Anjorin, Westgate and Bolan all appeared at court on Monday (May 9) for sentence having previously admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Westgate had also admitted conspiracy to supply class B drug, namely cannabis, and converting criminal property.

Judge Andrew Shaw who said he court once again found itself in the "sorry position" of having to decry the "evil trade of selling controlled drugs of class A"

Judge Shaw said it was a case of the "utmost gravity" and added that "we're sick to death of it".

He said Morrison had played a "leading role" in the operation but would be sentenced at a later date.

Of the other defendants he said Asante was jailed for five years and 11 months, Anjorin received a 28 month sentence and Westgate was jailed for three years.

Bolan was given a three year community order with a requirement that she does 60 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR).

Liam Loughlin, mitigating for Asante, said it was a "significant rather than leading role" played by his client who had been "recruited" to take part in the conspiracy.

Oliver Haswell, mitigating for Bolan, said she had no involvement in the conspiracy after her arrest in November 2020 despite it going on until March 2021.

He said she played a "limited role" in terms of topping up phones, booking taxis and possessing cannabis.

Alejandre Lorente Tascon, mitigating for Anjorin, said her client played a lesser role and was involved "for a very short period of time".

She said he was "the lowest of the low in this chain, a foot soldier acting under direction".

Juliet Donovan, mitigating for Westgate, who was of good character, was under the coercive control of her partner and co-defendant Morrison.

She said Morrison had "entered her home, her heart and her head".