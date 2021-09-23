Published: 2:43 PM September 23, 2021

Cameron Bolam who was jailed after admitting unlawful wounding following an argument in Stalham. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man suffered a fractured jaw after he was attacked by a 22-year-old with a motorcycle helmet in a supermarket car park, a court has heard.

Cameron Bolam, 22, had been out drinking at the Swan pub in Stalham with the best friend of his girlfriend’s dad.

During the afternoon he told Bolam he was not going to buy Bolam any more beers as he was “just freeloading”.

Norwich Crown Court heard the comment "upset" Bolam.

Richard Potts, prosecuting, said the victim left the pub about half an hour later and had been walking to the nearby Tesco when he was passed by someone on a moped.

Mr Potts said the rider, who turned out to be Bolam, took off his helmet before the victim was “hit on the top of his head” with the helmet in the supermarket car park.

He was hit in the side of the face and the chin by Bolam who continued to strike him at least three times while he was on the ground.

Others saw the two men “scrapping” and Bolam hitting the victim, who lost consciousness, with his helmet.

The victim was taken to hospital and was treated after suffering a fractured jaw and also had a 6cm deep laceration on his chin which has left a scar.

He also sustained nerve damage to his lower lip which has left it “totally numb” leaving a “constant reminder” of what happened.

Bolam, formerly of Ellis Close, Stalham, appeared at court on Thursday (September 23) for sentence having admitted unlawful wounding and having no insurance for his moped on April 17 this year.

Sentencing Bolam to 25 months in prison, Judge Andrew Shaw said the defendant “sought your victim out” as he thought the victim had “wounded your pride in the pub”.

Judge Shaw added: “You’re a violent man and you cannot control your temper.”

Oliver Haswell, mitigating for Bolam, who has 14 previous convictions for 35 offences, said his client had used “excessive self-defence” in the incident.

He said it was an “impulsive” rather than a “calculated” act in wanting to challenge someone who he felt had “wronged” him and his girlfriend, adding he “reacted foolishly but spontaneously in the heat of the moment”.

Bolam was made the subject of a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim indefinitely.























