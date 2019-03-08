Man jailed for 'senseless' act of violence when he punched and bit victim

Nicholas Humphries. PIC: Norfolk Police. Archant

A 22-year-old shut a man's legs in a car three times before repeatedly punching him and biting him in a "senseless" act of violence, a court has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At about 1am on August 24 this year the victim, his aunt and her friend returned to their car in Austin Street, King's Lynn, following a night out.

In the car park was Nicholas Humphries, who had been "smashing bottles on the floor", Norwich Crown Court heard on Friday.

The trio did not know the defendant or him them, but as they got into their car Humphries came "running towards them".

The court heard that one of the victims managed to get in the car "but his legs were outside".

Duncan O'Donnell, prosecuting, said Humphries "kicked the door three times onto his leg".

He described it as a "sustained assault" in which the door was used as a weapon.

But Mr O'Donnell said "that wasn't enough" and the defendant "started attacking the victim around his head and body".

You may also want to watch:

Others in the car described Humphries as being "just so angry" as he "just kept punching and punching him".

Mr O'Donnell said Humphries also "bit [the victim] on the finger and on the back".

They did however manage to restrain Humphries until police arrived.

The defendant, who was found with drugs on him, was later interviewed and said he had split up with his partner having recently come out of prison and had taken the drug spice.

A victim impact statement from the aunt of the victim read out in court described how she had been alarmed at the level of violence used and how the whole incident had left her feeling "very vulnerable".

Humphries, who has 22 convictions for 47 separate offences and is currently in custody at HMP Norwich, had previously admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating.

The defendant, whose previous address is Eastfields, Lynn, also admitted possession of amphetamines.

Judge Andrew Shaw, who jailed Humphries for 20 months, said he had an "unenviable record not least for violence" and had committed "senseless acts of violence against innocent members of the public".

Will Carter, mitigating, said he apologised at the scene but has "no recollection at all" of this incident.