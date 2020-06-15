Search

Man who dealt crack cocaine and heroin in Norwich is jailed

PUBLISHED: 06:30 16 June 2020

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man had been jailed after he admitted supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Norwich.

Police attended an address in Wild Road in Norwich on April 9 last year and seized heroin and crack cocaine with an estimated street value of more than £2,500. Officers also seized more than £1,000 in cash and mobile phones.

Daniel Boateng, 30, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (June 12) to be sentenced after admitting two counts of supplying a Class A drug and two counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug.

Elizabeth Eldridge, 28 and from Middlesex, also appeared after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug.

Boateng was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison and Eldridge received a three-year community order, ordered to undertake 200 hours of unpaid work and a 40-hour rehabilitation activity requirement.

