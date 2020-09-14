Search

Man had drugs in Tic Tac sweet box in Norfolk park

PUBLISHED: 06:30 15 September 2020

Virginigus Steponavicius. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Virginigus Steponavicius. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A man found with wraps of heroin and cocaine in a sweet box had been selling drugs to support his family, a court has heard.

Virginigus Steponavicius, 47, had been in the UK from his native Lithuania since 2013 but was on a modest income and became involved in drug dealing to support his family.

Norwich Crown Court heard on January 15 this year plain clothes police officers were observing a park in Great Yarmouth as part of an ongoing County Lines drugs operation.

Stephen Spence, prosecuting, said officers noted a group of known drug users gathering together when the defendant arrived on a bicycle and was surrounded by the group.

Mr Spence said items were seen to be passed between the group and the defendant and police were dispatched to the scene.

Steponavicius was detained and found to have wraps of cocaine and heroin on him in a Tic Tac sweet box.

He was also found to have about £240 in cash and a mobile phone.

The defendant was interviewed and made full admissions to officers.

Steponavicius, of Melrose Terrace, Yarmouth, appeared at court on Monday for sentence having previously admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Sentencing Steponavicius to a total of 32 months imprisonment, Recorder John Bate-Williams, said: “Hard drugs are the curse of our times and every day every court in this country, and probably in your home country, sees good lives ruined, and I mean ruined, by drugs - that’s why the penalties are so harsh.”

Recorder Bate-Williams added that it had been “simple madness” for the defendant to have got involved and added those who sell class A drugs can only expect immediate prison sentences.

Oliver Haswell, mitigating, said this case can be distinguished from others given the candour and honesty he had shown, his full and frank admissions and remorse.

Mr Haswell said he came to the UK from Lithuania in 2013 but had a modest income and had been trying to support his partner and four children.

The court was told he did what he did to subsidise his family and was “mortified” he was here today.

Mr Haswell said the offences were not committed out of greed but rather out of necessity in that he was just trying to support his family.

