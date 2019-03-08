Jail for man who dealt cocaine and heroin from 'cuckooed' Norwich home

A man has been jailed for supplying crack cocaine and heroin at a home in Norwich which had been 'cuckooed' by drug dealers.

Joel Loba, 21, from London, was sentenced to 20 months in prison at Norwich Crown Court, having admitted possession with intent to supply Class A drugs at an earlier hearing.

The court heard how officers from the Norwich East Neighbourhood Policing Team attended an address in Cowgate on Wednesday, April 11 last year, following concerns about drug dealing there.

Officers found Loba inside the address, with £945 in cash and a mobile phone containing messages associated with the supply of drugs.

During a search of the property officers also seized a number of wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

Cuckooing is where drug dealers take over the home of a vulnerable person in order to use it as a base for drug dealing.

Sergeant Tony Lester, from Norfolk police, said: "This case was a classic example of a property being cuckooed, where the most vulnerable members of the community are exploited in order for drug dealers like Loba to carry out this kind of illegal activity.

"The Norwich East Neighbourhood Policing Team remains committed to tackling the supply of Class A drugs in the city and this sentencing is a clear reminder that we will take robust action against anyone involved."