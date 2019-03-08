Man jailed after he threatened to headbutt police officer in Norwich

Tesco store on Unthank Road. PIC: Nick Butcher Archant © 2011

A man threatened to headbutt a police officer in a Norwich street less than two weeks after he was given a suspended prison sentence for threatening to bite and kill police officers following an arrest for being drunk and disorderly.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Simon Dade, 63, was arrested after police were called following reports a man was causing a nuisance and behaving in an anti-social way near to the Tesco store on Unthank Road at about 9.30am on Saturday (September 21).

Dade was charged with assaulting an emergency worker after he tried to headbutt a police officer who attended the incident.

He was also charged with a public order offence and breaching a criminal behaviour order which had been imposed in July this year.

Dade, of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (September 23) where he admitted all three charges.

You may also want to watch:

His appearance came almost two weeks after he was last before the court when he was given a 16 week sentence, suspended for 18 months after he admitted a series of offences, including common assault of an emergency worker, using threatening/abusive words and behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress and criminal damage all on August 29 this year.

On that occasion he had threatened to bite and kill police officers after he was arrested for being drunk and shouting in Norwich city centre.

Dade was jailed for a total of 20 weeks following guilty pleas in his most recent matters which saw the suspended sentence activated with an extra four weeks for the most recent assault and breach of the criminal behaviour order.

Kieran Dunphy, mitigating for Dade, said: "He's a rather frustrating individual, fluent in German, trained as an engineer but alcohol has taken hold of him.

"He remembers little of the events of Saturday morning but had drank through the night as he could not find somewhere to sleep."

Earlier this month Dade also admitted common assault of an emergency worker, using threatening/abusive/insulting words and behaviour and racially aggravated harassment on May 22 this year.

It followed an incident where he was taken to hospital for treatment but attacked ambulance workers and security staff after a bottle of brandy was taken away from him.