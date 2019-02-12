Jail for man following burglaries spate across Norfolk and Suffolk

A man responsible for a string of burglaries across Norfolk over the past few years was wearing clothing and a bracelet belonging to some of the victims when he was arrested, a court has heard.

Karl Fuller, 40, was wearing the jeans, belt and driving licence he took from a victim of one burglary as well as a bracelet taken in another offence.

Fuller appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (February 14) having admitted three burglaries, an attempted burglary and another offence of handling stolen goods following a spree of offending in Weeting and Norwich in December last year.

Fuller, of no fixed address, also asked for 31 other offences to be taken into consideration (TIC), including 18 burglaries committed in Norfolk and Suffolk between October 2015 and December 2018.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said one of the burglaries, at a property in Lusher Rise, Norwich, happened overnight on December 9 while the victims slept. He stole clothing, including a trousers and a belt he was wearing when he was caught as well as a wallet containing cash and cards, including the driving licence he had on him.

He also had on him a bracelet that was taken from a home in Oval Road, Norwich, on December 7 and for which he admitted handling stolen goods.

Fuller, who has 28 convictions for 66 previous offences, was represented by Isobel Ascherson who said he realised he was liable to the mandatory minimum sentence for these offences.

She said there was “no question these offences were the result of a class A drug addiction”.

But she said he wanted to clean the slate and put it all behind him which is why he told the police “everything he could remember”.

She added these were not dwelling burglaries of the worst kind.

Jailing Fuller for three years, Judge Katharine Moore said the “harm isn’t just in what’s taken” but included the ongoing effects suffered by householders going forward following burglaries.