Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Jail for man following burglaries spate across Norfolk and Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 17:47 14 February 2019

Karl Fuller. PIC: Submitted by Suffolk Constabulary.

Karl Fuller. PIC: Submitted by Suffolk Constabulary.

Archant

A man responsible for a string of burglaries across Norfolk over the past few years was wearing clothing and a bracelet belonging to some of the victims when he was arrested, a court has heard.

Karl Fuller, 40, was wearing the jeans, belt and driving licence he took from a victim of one burglary as well as a bracelet taken in another offence.

Fuller appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (February 14) having admitted three burglaries, an attempted burglary and another offence of handling stolen goods following a spree of offending in Weeting and Norwich in December last year.

Fuller, of no fixed address, also asked for 31 other offences to be taken into consideration (TIC), including 18 burglaries committed in Norfolk and Suffolk between October 2015 and December 2018.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said one of the burglaries, at a property in Lusher Rise, Norwich, happened overnight on December 9 while the victims slept. He stole clothing, including a trousers and a belt he was wearing when he was caught as well as a wallet containing cash and cards, including the driving licence he had on him.

He also had on him a bracelet that was taken from a home in Oval Road, Norwich, on December 7 and for which he admitted handling stolen goods.

Fuller, who has 28 convictions for 66 previous offences, was represented by Isobel Ascherson who said he realised he was liable to the mandatory minimum sentence for these offences.

She said there was “no question these offences were the result of a class A drug addiction”.

But she said he wanted to clean the slate and put it all behind him which is why he told the police “everything he could remember”.

She added these were not dwelling burglaries of the worst kind.

Jailing Fuller for three years, Judge Katharine Moore said the “harm isn’t just in what’s taken” but included the ongoing effects suffered by householders going forward following burglaries.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Denver Clinton - the little super hero who inspired thousands

Denver Clinton arrives to meet the crowds at a superheo walk in aid of him Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

WATCH: Valentine’s Day betwixt Preston & Bolton – The PinkUn Show #168 LIVE from Lancashire

It's a Valentine's night special for the PinkUn Show, live from a random house in Lancashire as the crew sum up Ipswich and Preston, as well as Norwich City's visit to Bolton.

BrewDog Norwich to offer bottomless brunch

Brewdog Norwich is hosting a bottomless brunch later this month. Photo: BrewDog
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists