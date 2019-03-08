Search

Jail for man caught with more than £8,000 worth of drugs in car on A11

PUBLISHED: 14:15 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:15 26 April 2019

Kobi Simmons-Cunningham. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Kobi Simmons-Cunningham. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Archant

A man who was stopped by police with more than £8,000 worth of Class A drugs in a rental car on the A11 has been jailed.

Norfolk police stopped a BMW at the Thickthorn roundabout at about 2pm on Tuesday, March 12 and found drugs, a lock knife and mobile phones inside. Photo: Norfolk police

Norfolk police stopped a BMW being driven by Kobi Simmons-Cunningham, 21, at the Thickthorn roundabout at about 2pm on Tuesday, March 12 and found drugs, a lock knife and mobile phones inside.

Norwich Crown Court heard that class A drugs, namely cocaine and diamorphine worth a total street value of £8,331 were found in the car.

Cannabis, £200 worth of cash and two mobile phones were also found as well as a lock knife behind the steering column.

One of the phones contained texts showing involvement with a dealer group in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk police stopped a BMW at the Thickthorn roundabout at about 2pm on Tuesday, March 12 and found drugs, a lock knife and mobile phones inside. Photo: Norfolk police

Simmons-Cunningham, from Sydenham in London, appeared in court on Friday (April 26) having admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, one count of possession of cannabis, one count of possession of a knife, driving whilst disqualified, using a motor vehicle without insurance and acquiring criminal property.

Simmons-Cunningham has 12 previous convictions for 26 offences but this was his third conviction for possession with intent to supply class A drugs, meaning he was subject to a mandatory minimum term of seven years in custody.

Sentencing him to a total of 71 months in prison, Judge Maureen Bacon told the defendant it was “upsetting and depressing to find someone just 21 facing a custodial term for this offence but you've earned it”.

She said that whatever he might say about pressure being put on him “this is the course you've chosen in your young life”.

Damien Moore, mitigating, said “sadly, it's an all too familiar story”.

He said this was a young man from London who had been directed to come and supply class A drugs in the Norfolk area.

Mr Moore said his client had been released from custody in May last year and had tried very hard to turn his life around but succumbed to pressure to return to dealing drugs.

