Man caught with knife and stash of drugs down his trousers in Norwich

Kusal Hetiarachi. PIC: British Transport Police. Archant

A man caught with a knife and a stash of class A drugs down his trousers in Norwich has been jailed for six years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kusal Hetiarachi, 20, was stopped at Norwich station in April last year following a tip-off from local police.

He was searched and found to be carrying a lock knife as well as 160 wraps of heroin in his trousers.

You may also want to watch:

During interview, he admitted intending to transport the drugs from Great Yarmouth to his home in London.

A search of his house in Kingston, also found cannabis, sim cards, and empty drugs bags containing white powder which was later found to be cocaine.

Hetiarachi pleaded guilty to counts of possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply, possessing heroin with intent to supply, possessing cannabis, and possessing criminal property.

He is behind bars after being sentenced to six years in a young offender's institution at Kingston-Upon-Thames Crown Court on Thursday, October 17.