Jail for inmate who had improvised weapons in his cell at HMP Norwich

An inmate at Norwich Prison has been jailed after four improvised weapons were found in his cell, a court has heard.

Byron Paris, 22, was serving a sentence at the Knox Road jail following a drugs conviction.

Norwich Crown Court heard that a search was conducted of his cell when a “number of prohibited items” were found.

They included four weapons, five mobile phone chargers, SIM cards and a mini mobile phone.

The weapons were:

• A pointed metal blade melted into a plastic handle

• A razor blade melted into a tooth brush

• A razor blade in a cling film handle

• A and a loose razor blade

Jude Durr, prosecuting, said Paris refused to be interviewed about the items when he was seen by the police.

He did however admit the offences when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court last month.

On Friday (February 15) Paris, currently of HMP Norwich but previously from Ipswich, appeared at the crown court having admitted four counts of possession of bladed articles in prison.

He also admitted possession of a mobile phone and five mobile phone chargers and SIM cards.

Sentencing Paris to 18 months in prison recorder Guy Ayers said these were “of course very serious offences”.

He said: “These present an obvious danger both to staff who work there and of course to other prisoners.”

David Stewart, mitigating, said these were “clearly serious offences”.

He said Paris was young and “quite feeble”, which explained the presence of weapons in his cell.

Last month’s magistrates court hearing heard how the prison governor described how items like these in prison affects discipline and the safe running of the facility.

Magistrates were told how Paris felt “terrified” in prison, where he had been “asked to look after a bag”.

It had been in his cell when prison officers came in and went straight for the bag which contained the items.

The case was sent to Norwich Crown Court for sentence after city magistrates declined jurisdiction because they felt their sentencing powers were not sufficient enough to deal with the matters.