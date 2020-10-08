Plumber-turned-drug kingpin flooded town with heroin and crack cocaine

Emanuel Kakala. PIC: Norfolk Police. Archant

A ‘bright man’ who is a qualified plumber became one of the bosses of an operation that flooded Great Yarmouth with deadly drugs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emanuel Kakala, 25, had a potentially bright future ahead of him but became involved in a drugs supply operation in Yarmouth which was smashed by police after the defendant was arrested at an address in Albany Road in the town on February 4 this year.

The arrest followed a a joint operation by the Norfolk Police County Lines Team and the Metropolitan Police, dubbed Operation Orochi, which focuses on analysing data from mobile phones to identify those responsible running County Lines.

After arresting Kakala, officers seized three mobile phones which had been used to send and receive thousands of text messages and calls relating to the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in the town.

Further analysis of phones also revealed messages suggesting Kakala was threatening a third party into working for him for free and that he had also been in contact with a young person in relation to running drugs.

In addition to the phones, officers also seized £10,000 worth of Class A drugs.

Kakala, of Albany Road, Yarmouth, appeared at Norwich Crown Court for sentence on Thursday, October 10 having previously admitted being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin at an earlier hearing.

Sentencing him to a total of six years and eight months in prison, which included an extra two months for breaching a suspended sentence, Judge Andrew Shaw said it was an “absolute tragedy” that Kakala, who he said was plainly a bright individual, had involved himself in the world of drugs which “just ruins people’s lives”

Speaking after the sentencing hearing, PC Callum Watson from Norfolk Police said: “It is vital we continue to identify and take robust action against those criminals responsible for running County Lines in Norfolk.

“Our joint operation with the Metropolitan Police will ensure these lines are shut down permanently and people like Kakala can no longer exploit young and vulnerable people in our communities.”