Search

Advanced search

Dealer got involved in drugs ‘because of threat to burn his family alive’

PUBLISHED: 08:36 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:36 01 April 2020

Arhagie Wadda. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Arhagie Wadda. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Archant

A dealer claimed he got involved in county lines to pay off a debt to a man who threatened to kill him and “burn his family alive”, a court has heard.

Baboucar Bah. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.Baboucar Bah. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Arhagie Waada, 22, became involved in a drugs dealing conspiracy in Norwich after being sent to the city to pay off a debt.

Norwich Crown Court heard he had been told he would be killed and his family would be burned alive unless he worked off the debt.

Benedict Peers, prosecuting, said Waada and Baboucarr Bah, also 22, were at an address at Shorncliffe Close in Norwich, which was raided by police who found Waada “trying to throw a bag of wraps out of the window”.

Mr Peers said after his arrest on June 21 last year Waada told officers “I was sent here”.

The bag, which contained 40 wraps of crack cocaine as well as roll ups containing heroin, was seized by police who also found mobile phones, containing drug dealing messages, as well as more drugs in the bathroom and in the toilet.

You may also want to watch:

Both were arrested and interviewed. Baa gave no comment. Waada said he became involved after being sent to Norwich to pay off a debt to a man who threatened to kill him and burn his family if he did not pay off his debt.

The pair were released under investigation but were arrested again following another raid at an address at Peterson Road in Norwich on July 18 last year when a bag containing £1000 separated in £100 notes as well as small deal bags of cannabis.

Bah has since admitted being concerned in supply of heroin, cocaine and cannabis, possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply as well as possession of cannabis and another count of being concerned in supply of cannabis.

Wadda admitted possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cannabis between the same dates.

Judge Anthony Bate, who carried out the sentencing hearing over Skype, said the offences were committed in the context of county lines drug dealing adding that a “clear and consistent message from these courts must go out and that message will continue”.’

Bah, from Birmingham, was jailed for 30 months and Waada, from Bletchley, Milton Keynes, was sentenced to a total of 22 months.

Danielle O’Donovan, for Bah, said his offending occurred against the backdrop of a mental health condition adding that he was vulnerable and had, to some degree, been exploited.

Isobel Ascherson, for Waada, said he had been involved under duress after threats had been made to his family.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Everyone is growing stuff’: Garden centre bosses see bumper crop of DIY gardeners

Ben Youngs at North Walsham Garden Centre. Pic: Archant

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Eight fire crews tackle Norwich blaze

The fire tore through Eaton Vale Scout and Guide Activity Centre. Picture: Submitted

Norwich couple stuck on remote Philippines island due to coronavirus pandemic

Lewis Smith and Emma Howard are stuck in the Philippines resort of El Nido due to flights being cancelled Picture: Emma Howard

Seven more confirmed coronavirus deaths in Norfolk

Three more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard are dealing with an incident in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich couple stuck on remote Philippines island due to coronavirus pandemic

Lewis Smith and Emma Howard are stuck in the Philippines resort of El Nido due to flights being cancelled Picture: Emma Howard

The family riding out coronavirus lockdown on a Greek olive grove

The Thacker family, who last lived in Barnham, near Thetford, are seeing out the coronavirus lockdown at an olive grove on the Greek island of Corfu. Picture: Thacker family

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

‘It would take something extra special for me to think about going back into football’ - Ady Gallagher on life after Lowestoft Town

Former Lowestoft Town boss Ady Gallagher admits his time away from the club has given him time to appreciate the success he tasted at Crown Meadow. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

OPINION: Media language offers little hope, but I think we’ll get back to normal after coronavirus

James thinks some of the language used in the media is spreading extra fear around coronavirus
Drive 24