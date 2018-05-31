Search

Man jailed for sex attack which had profound effect on teen victim

PUBLISHED: 06:45 29 April 2020

David Bowery. PIC: Norfolk Police.

David Bowery. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Archant

A teenager took an overdose and now has to sleep with the light on and door open after she fell victim to a sexual attack, a court has heard.

David Bowery was 33 at the time he had sexual activity with a child, who was then just 13, in December 2017.

Norwich Crown Court heard the victim, who cannot be identified, was horrified to find herself the victim of an assault by the defendant and told him to “get off”.

She managed to get away later told a her parents about the incident.

Claire Matthews, prosecuting, said the victim outlined the “profound” affect the attack had upon her in an impact statement.

She has been referred to the mental health team and has received treatment for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), anxiety and depression.

Since the incident she must now also sleep “with the doors open and lights on” and also “took an overdose” in the run up to a potential trial date in the case.

Bowery, now 35, of Bridge Close, Briston, near Melton Constable, appeared for sentence on Tuesday (April 28) having previously admitted the offence.

The hearing was conducted over Skype during the coronavirus lockdown by Judge Andrew Shaw who said the offence had a “profound” affect on the victim, adding there was “no doubt in my mind what you did caused her to suffer severe psychological harm”.

He said Bowery was a “dangerous” offender in that he posed a high risk of committing sexual offences against children in the future.

Judge Shaw passed an extended sentence of seven years and four months on Bowery which was made up of four years and four months custody and three years extended licence.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating for Bowery, who has 17 previous convictions for 24 offences, said the defendant wanted to apologise to the victim and her family for the upset he had caused them all.

Bowery told probation that he could not remember the incident although Mr Oliver accepted it might be that he does not want to remember what it is he has done.

He said that Bowery had no previous convictions for any sexual offences.

Bowery was also made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) and placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

