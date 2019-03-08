Wanted man arrested overnight after week-long search
PUBLISHED: 13:49 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 22 May 2019
A 26-year-old man has been arrested overnight after a week-long search in Suffolk.
Jai Souter was wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.
Souter was arrested in Beccles in the early hours of Wednesday (May 22).
On May 14, officers appealed for members of the public who may have seen him to make contact, saying he had links to Beccles, Bungay, Halesworth and Lowestoft.
