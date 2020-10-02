Student, 26, died following insulin overdose
PUBLISHED: 09:01 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:01 02 October 2020
A 26-year-old woman died after suffering a brain injury caused by an insulin overdose.
An inquest into the death of Jade Ransome, of School Close, Great Yarmouth, was opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Thursday.
Yvonne Blake, area coroner, said Ms Ransome was a university student, who was born on February 23, 1994.
She died at the Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital on July 29.
Ms Blake said the medical cause of death was found to be a hypoglycemic brain injury as a consequence of insulin overdose and diabetes mellitus.
The inquest will resume on January 5 next year.
