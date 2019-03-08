Man who pulled fake gun on group making them 'run for their lives' to be sentenced

24-year-old Jacques Kiwele, who is due to be sentenced today. Photo: Police Archant

A man who forced a group of people to "run for their lives" after pulling a gun on them is due to be sentenced today.

Jacques Kiwele, 24, of Waterloo Road, Norwich, was told to expect a substantial prison sentence in September after pleading guilty to a string of offences.

On February 9, a group of friends were walking home close to Anglia Square when they were approached by a man who pulled out a gun and assaulted two of them.

On Friday, September 13, Kiwele, admitted four counts of robbery, having a firearm or imitation firearm with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the date in question.

The charges relate to the incidents in Anglia Square and Mill Lane, with Kiwele also pleading guilty to four other offences on January 20.

Speaking at the hearing in September, judge Stephen Holt told Kiwele: "You need to be under no illusion that a substantial prison sentence must follow this case."

Kiwele is due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court today.