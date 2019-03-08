Man wanted in connection with assault arrested in Norwich

A man has been arrested in the New Catton. Picture: Google Archant

A man wanted in connection with assault and robbery has been arrested.

Jacques Kiwele, 23, was found at an address in the New Catton area of Norwich this morning, Monday 8 April 2019, and was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned.

A police spokesman said: “We would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in publicising and sharing this appeal.”