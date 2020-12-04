Teenage dangerous driver admits injuring four people in A47 crash

Published: 1:32 PM December 4, 2020 Updated: 2:18 PM December 4, 2020

Jacob Trower, from Acle, has appeared in court accused of four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and two of drug driving after a collision on the Acle Straight at Halvergate on March 9, 2020





A teenager was warned he faces custody after admitting causing serious injury to two women and two children by dangerous driving on the A47 Acle Straight.

Jacob Trower, 19, of Sydenham Close, Acle, who appeared in the dock at Norwich Crown Court on crutches, admitted four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, on March 9, this year.

The charges state that he caused serious injury by driving dangerously at Halvergate on March 9, this year, and caused injury to Charlene Knox and Kelly McGrady and two young children Mason Knox and Amelia McGrady, who were travelling in another car.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the stretch of road after the collision.

The road was closed for about three hours.

Trower also admitted two charges of drug driving.

Jerry Hayes, prosecuting, said he expected the case to be adjourned for reports as Trower was a young man of 19 and of previous good character.

John Morgans, for Trower , said that he was asking for reports and said that Trower had indicated that he would be pleading guilty at an early stage.

He said that the plea to the drug driving offences was on a basis that he had not taken drugs immediately before the crash , but had taken drugs days before.

"He accepts he had taken drugs but not in the immediate run-up."

Recorder Guy Ayers adjourned sentencing for reports until January 22, next year.

He told Trower: "You have had the good sense today to plead guilty to these counts."

He said that he would be given credit for his pleas but warned him: "These are serious matters."

He said that all sentencing options including custody would be open to the court.

Recorder Ayers told him: "Very much come back to court thinking about immediate custody."

He granted Trower bail with the condition he co-operates with making a pre-sentence report.