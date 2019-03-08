Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

19-year-old caught carrying ‘extremely dangerous-looking’ knife avoids jail

PUBLISHED: 12:51 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 12 March 2019

Norwich Magistrates' Court, where Jacob Everitt of Cromer pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place. Photo: Adrian Judd

Norwich Magistrates' Court, where Jacob Everitt of Cromer pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place. Photo: Adrian Judd

Archant

A 19-year-old man who was caught carrying an ‘extremely dangerous-looking’ knife in his backpack has avoided jail.

Magistrates were minded to send him to prison amid recent headlines of a surge in violent knife crime, but they let the teenager go after hearing he had no previous convictions.

In Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning, Jacob Everitt, of Westcliff Avenue, Cromer, pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place.

Prosecutor Victoria Bastock said on February 4 this year, in Roughton, police stopped a vehicle in which he was the passenger.

During a drug search officers came across Everitt’s backpack in the rear of the car where they found a four inch bladed lock knife.

Everitt, who was of previously good character, told police he had the knife because he liked the appearance of it and that he had forgotten it was in his backpack.

Alistair Taunton, mitigating, said Everitt bought the knife a year ago in Skegness because the iridescent handle matched his cigarette lighter.

Everitt, who is unemployed but a chef by trade, had moved out of his mother’s home after a disagreement but returned after making amends, and so in the process of moving his belongings he had forgotten the knife was still in his bag.

On the day the knife was found, Mr Taunton said: “He and his girlfriend had been out on a drive and happened to go to a drug area, unbeknown to them.”

He added that police would have liked to let Everitt go on a caution but that they could not because of the nature of the offence.

“He didn’t threaten anybody, it just happened to be there,” he added.

Chairman of the bench Roger Marston perused pictures of the lock knife and told a worried-looking Everitt in court that it was an “extremely dangerous-looking weapon” which he would not have used in his previous job as a chef.

“It’s a knife that’s often in the media seen as used for personal protection which could end up with tragic consequences for someone,” he added.

But Everitt let out a sigh of relief when Mr Marston told him he was not being sent to prison.

“This is your first offence so we treated this differently,” he said. “Had it been your second offence we would’ve sent you to prison for four months.”

Everitt was ordered to carry out 120 hours of community work for 12 months. He was also told to pay £85 victim surcharge but, due to his means, he will not pay court costs.

Most Read

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Student revealed suicidal thoughts before he went missing

Nick Sadler had suffered with mental health problems for several years, his family said. Picture: Will Sadler

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Owner reveals reason behind sudden closure of hotel and wedding venue

Dee Mauree, owner of the Carlton Manor Hotel, has revealed the reason behind the venue's sudden closure. Picture: James Bass

Norwich City v Hull City - Press Conference LIVE

Kenny McLean has started Norwich City's last four Championship matches Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Harleston Magpies see off Norwich City 3-1 in East League top flight derby

Norwich Dragons Ladies' hat-trick hero Issy Wolfe celebrates scoring in the East League Division 1N match against Cambridge University II Picture: CLUB

Renowned husband and wife restaurant owners reveal new plans after selling up

Starting up a new business: Jayne and Nigel Raffles. Pic: Archant.

‘Real and inspiring memories’: More than 1,000 children enjoy educational workshops

More than 1,000 scientists and engineers of the future were inspired by ScottishPower Renewables' workshops in Lowestoft. Pictured are East Point Academy students engaging with wind energy. Pictures: Nick Butcher Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists