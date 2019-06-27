Search

Stalker sent victims cornflour in the post

27 June, 2019 - 16:30
Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A 51-year-old stalker who sent cornflour to her victims in the post during a nine month campaign has been warned she could face jail.

Jackie Harmer, of Acle Road, Moulton St Mary, admitted two counts of stalking and one of perverting the course of justice at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday.

She denied sending a hoax noxious substance, but accepted she had sent cornflour as she stalked the couple.

"What is admitted factually is the sending of a quantity of cornflour," said Martin Ivory, prosecuting.

Harmer admitted sending letters, online messages and claimed to be watching the house where the couple lived between October 2017 and July 2018.

She also admitted providing false statements to the police, misleading police during their investigation and making a false complaint of receiving a noxious substance.

Harmer was released on unconditional bail to be sentenced on August 6.

"These are troubling offences you have admitted," Judge Andrew Shaw told her.

He ordered a pre-sentence report "which will consider all options, including going straight to prison".

Comments have been disabled on this article.

