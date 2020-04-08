Family’s heartbreak after theft of dog who was loving companion in sister’s final days

A family has been left heartbroken after a beloved dog - companion to their sister in her final days - was stolen from their farm.

Charlotte Barber’s Jack Russell, Chutney, went missing from Covick House Farm in Wymondham on Friday, April 3.

Miss Barber realised Chutney had likely been taken by a customer when she called his name at 4.45pm and he failed to appear.

Regular customers later reported seeing the three-year-old being bundled into a red car occupied by a man, a woman with blonde hair and a young girl with black hair.

Chutney has an extra special place in the family’s heart, having served as loving companion to Miss Barber’s sister, Charlotte, in her final days.

Charlotte died in May 2018 at the age of 37 following a near-lifelong battle with brain tumours. She was first diagnosed with having a brain tumour when she was just eight years old.

“Two years ago Charlotte was getting more and more poorly, and it turned out she had a second brain tumour,” said Miss Barber, who is offering a £1000 reward for Chutney’s return.

“Chutney was really good at the time and would always sit on her lap. Charlotte couldn’t tell us what pain she was in, but we feel like Chutney was trying to help her.

“He is kind of the only remaining link we have to Charlotte.”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Miss Barber and family have been doing their bit by ensuring NHS staff have access to eggs - hard to come by in many supermarkets.

While sales have almost quadrupled, the upturn in trade makes keeping track of visiting customers a difficult task.

“I was lambing at the top of the farm - about 200 metres from the egg shed - when Chutney went missing,” added Miss Barber. “He’s always hanging around near the egg shed and the house.

“Witnesses said a red car pulled up and a girl was trying to pick up Chutney. Apparently a blonde lady was telling her to put him down.

“I’m not getting a lot of sleep and feel sick about what’s happened - the whole family’s so worried. We can’t physically understand why someone would take him from right outside our front door.”

Police say investigations are ongoing and anyone with information should contact PC Ben Pitman, quoting crime reference 36/22897/20.