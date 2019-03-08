Drug dealer who made £2,500 order to pay back £345

A drug dealer who made more than £2,500 by plying the trade on the streets of Norwich has been ordered to repay little over £300.

Jack Parrish was the most heavily involved drug user caught as part of a county lines gang carrying Class A drugs from London to Norwich.

In January, three members of the gang were jailed for a total of 11 years.

Richard Potts, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said the gang was arrested after observations by police over a 90-day period between March and June, in 2017, in an operation codenamed Cultivate.

Mr Potts described David Teixeira, from London, who is 19 but was only 17 at the time, as being the "branch manager" and said he helped transport the drugs from London to Norwich.

Parrish, 26, of Throckmorton Yard, Norwich, was said to have been the most heavily involved Norwich drug user.

Tara Kelf, 35, allowed her flat in Suffolk Square to be used as a base to deal drugs and also acted as a driver to pick up the drugs, as a way to feed her own habit.

Parrish, Kelf, and Teixeira all admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and Parish was jailed for five years and Kelf was jailed for three years. Teixeira was given three years detention in a young offender's institution.

In March, Angela Davey, of no fixed abode, was jailed for a total of 27 months after she admitted selling drugs and breaching bail by failing to turn up at court.

The former University of East Anglia graduate and history teacher was arrested in January, having been on the run for three months after admitting conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Appearing in Norwich Crown Court again on Tuesday for a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing, which is designed to tackle organised crime, seize back cash and recover assets made from ill-gotten gains, Davey was found to have benefitted from selling drugs to the sum of £2,205.

But the 38-year-old was found to only have available assets of £500, which she was ordered to pay back within a three-month period.

At Norwich Crown Court today Parrish was ordered to pay back £345 in cash which was seized by police at the time of his arrest.

A POCA hearing determined he had benefitted from the criminal enterprise to the tune of £2,545.