Man caught drug dealing given chance to prove he has turned life around

Published: 12:25 PM August 23, 2021

A man "forced" to sell drugs in King's Lynn after getting into debt was told by a judge that he now had a chance to prove he could turn his life around.

Jack Garrett, 21, was seen by police officers making a drug exchange on Raby Avenue, North Lynn, on July 4, last year, Norwich Crown Court heard.

John Coates, prosecuting, said that after officers saw the drugs exchange take place they searched a caravan where Garrett was living at the time and seized cocaine and cannabis.

Mr Coates said officers also examined Garrett's phone and found messages on it which were consistent with drugs supply.

He said that £770 in cash was also seized.

Mr Coates said the dealing was part of organised drug supply chain.

Garrett of Raby Avenue, King's Lynn, admitted possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply.

John Farmer, defending, said Garrett had got into debt and was asked to deal drugs to pay back his suppliers.

"He did not make any money out of this at all."

Mr Farmer said the good news was that Garrett had now confronted his addiction following his arrest and was in full time work..

He said: "There has been a real sea change."

He said Garrett was still a young man and said: "This is a turning point in his life."

Recorder Guy Ayers accepted Garrett had been dealing in illicit drugs after building up a debt to his suppliers.

He said that it was fairly common in the drug world for people in debt to be made to deal drugs.

He said Garrett was now in work and had family responsibilities and said: "You should have thought of that before you got involved in dealing drugs."

Recorder Ayers imposed a two year jail sentence suspended for 21 months and ordered him to do 100 hours unpaid work.

He told Garrett: "This is your chance to prove that you are determined to turn your life around."

He said that Garrett should stay off drugs in future, and also ordered the confiscation of the £770 cash.