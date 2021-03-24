Man who started dealing drugs after losing job jailed 28 months

Published: 4:45 PM March 24, 2021 Updated: 5:09 PM March 24, 2021

A man who claimed he started drug dealing after losing his job was told by a judge that he had now learned a lesson about the damage drugs cause.

Jack Adams, 27, was found by police to have been dealing cocaine after he was stopped in a car in Great Yarmouth, on June 9, 2020.

Martin Lahiffe, prosecuting, said five wraps of cocaine was seized along with two mobile phones and £590 in cash.

He said a further search of Adams home recovered another £480 in cash and messages found on his phone showed that he had been dealing drugs between March and June last year.

Mr Lahiffe said: "There was a number of messages indicating there were drug deals."

Mr Lahiffe said that Adams had admitted his guilt at an early opportunity to police.

Adams of Palgrave Road, Great Yarmouth, admitted possession of Class A with intent to supply and was jailed 28 months.

Recorder John Bate-Williams told Adams that he accepted he had started dealing after he lost his job and had a cocaine habit at the time. "You have learned a strong lesson on how drug use destroys lives."

He added that Adams was now full of remorse over his actions and realised the damage drugs can cause to people.

He told him: "Every day, in every crown court, we see good and useful lives ruined by addiction to hard drugs."

He said that on his release he was hoped Adams would make a fresh start.

"I hope you live a useful life keeping away from drugs."

David Stewart, for Adams, said that he had co-operated with police and expressed his remorse.

"He has some insight into the damage Class A drugs cause."

Mr Stewart said that Adams was a skilled worker and had a good work ethic.

He said that he was now drug free and had the support of his family.

Mr Stewart said it was "rather sad" that he had ended up before the court having been of previous good character.

He said that Adams had taken full responsibility for his actions.