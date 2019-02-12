Dangerous driver caused crash which was ‘like a scene from a Bond film’

Like a scene from a James Bond film.

That is how an elderly driver described the aftermath of a crash in which he was forced from the road and into a ditch after being struck by a dangerous driver.

The 74-year-old motorist and his wife had been driving along the A17 near Sutton Bridge when they were struck by speeding motorist Richard Wheeldon.

In a victim impact statement read out in court on Friday (February 15), the motorist, who was not in court, said he “didn’t know it was going to end up” after he said his car took off after impact like a “scene from a James Bond film”.

He said he thought he and his wife “were gong to be killed” in the crash, which happened in December last year.

Danielle O’Donovan, prosecuting, said the incident came just months after a previous dangerous driving offence.

Wheeldon, now 19 but 18 at the time, had been spotted driving dangerously near King’s Lynn.

The court heard he was doing 55mph in a 30mph zone and was pursued by police with blue lights blaring.

Wheeldon refused to stop and struck the same police car twice as he tried to evade capture.

He eventually came to a stop near to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in Lynn.

His passenger fled and so too did Wheeldon after he struggled to free himself from the damaged car.

But Miss O’Donovan said he was caught and was found to have 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Wheeldon, of Seabank Road, Wisbech, appeared in court on Friday having previously admitted two counts of dangerous driving and drink driving.

He also admitted a series of other motoring offences, including failing to stop, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and no insurance.

Wheeldon, who also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, was jailed for 30 months by Recorder Guy Ayers who said the offences were “serious examples of dangerous driving”.

Wheeldon was also banned from driving for two years and two months and ordered to take an extended retest before he can drive again.

Isobel Ascherson, mitigating for Wheeldon, who suffers from ADHD, said his best mitigation was his guilty pleas.