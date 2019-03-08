'It was disgusting': Drink driver tells court he deserves to be punished

A man told a court that he 'deserved to be punsihed' as he apologised for drink driving.

Benjiman Smith, 28, of Elizabeth Court, Eye, went to fill up his car at the Shell garage on Victoria Road in Diss on May 11.

But staff at the garage became concerned by Smith's behaviour when he dropped the pump.

He then proceeded to "stumble to the till" but was, the court heard, "unable to work the keypad and pay for the fuel due to his intoxication".

Concerned staff confiscated Smith's car keys and called the police.

Tests later showed he had 184mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood, almost 100mg over the legal limit of 85mg/100ml.

Appearing at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday, September 27, Smith described his behaviour as "disgusting" and said: "There's no two ways about it, I deserve to be punished.

"It was a stupid mistake, it was something I shouldn't have been doing."

Representing himself, Smith added: "On the day in question I had lost my job, partner and house, so I was in a bad way.

"After drinking I decided -for some stupid reason- to put fuel into my car."

He said once he had been informed by the petrol station staff that the police were on their way he sat in his car waiting for them to arrive.

He said: "[My actions] speak for themselves I just can't apologise enough for what I did wrong."

Addressing Smith, Colonel Howard Gill, chairman of the bench said: "Clearly you are aware of the dangers of driving [under the influence of alcohol], you have been very trite in the description of your actions on the day."

Smith was issued with a fine for £280 plus a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £85 and disqualified for driving for 20 months reduced to 15 following the completion of driving awareness course.