'It definitely wasn't sherbet': Outrage following suspected drug use in park

A mother was left "angry" and "a bit intimidated" after she claims to have seen two people lining up drugs at a children's play park.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she had taken her daughter to the common, in Beccles, on Friday, May 17 when she noticed the "young lads" lining up a white-powered substance.

She said: "We got over the little bridge and on the right hand side on the benches just before you get to the black gates that enters onto the common they were sitting there.

"When we came across them it was very clear that they were using a card to make their lines. I'm not sure on what drug it was but it definitely wasn't sherbet.

"It made me feel disgusted to see them sitting there doing what they were doing, without even having the decency to even try to hide it, and to when they saw me and my little girl they didn't even stop hide it or anything just sniggered at us and carried on while looking up at us quite frequently.

"I'm very concerned about it being done in any public place, no child or even adult should be put in a situation like that."

While she doesn't believe this is a regular occurrence in the town, she has seen marijuana and tobacco left on the park bench, which she described as "enough for child to get a hold of."

She said: "I have smelled weed often from walking past people and seeing people smoking it on the odd occasion but I have never seen what I did on Friday.

Locality inspector with Suffolk Police Liz Casey said: "We continue to tackle anti-social behaviour issues within our town centres and we work closely with East Suffolk Council and local partners to combat concerns around drug taking in public places when they arise.

"We will continue to pursue, disrupt and arrest those people bringing anti-social behaviour or criminality as well as constantly gathering intelligence that members of the public provide and for which we are grateful for."

"Anybody with concerns regarding drug activity in their locality is asked to contact their Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101."