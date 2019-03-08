Search

‘It’s an eye-opener’: Town shocked following attempted abduction

PUBLISHED: 16:33 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 09 April 2019

Esther Willamott, pictured with her son Alfie said it the incident was a

Esther Willamott, pictured with her son Alfie said it the incident was a "shock" for the town.

Archant

Parents are on high alert after two girls were chased and another was forced to run home following two separate attempted abductions.

Helen Faraday, from Beccles said it was an "eye-opener" that the incident happened at the quaint town.

They are known as charming, friendly and safe towns.

However residents of Beccles and Worlingham have been left shaken after three girls were approached by men.

On March 18, a 12-year-old girl was walking along Swines Green, in Beccles at 8.45pm when a large, grey car pulled alongside her.

The driver told the girl to get in the car, but she refused and ran back to her home. The vehicle was last seen driving down Rigbourne Hill in the town.

David Lambert (pictured) from Bungay said it was "sad" the incident happened in Beccles.

Just ten days later, two girls were approached by a male on Hillcrest Close, in Worlingham at 6pm. The man shouted “girls” and chased after them towards their home.

As the girls ran home, they were tailed by two males driving a small silver vehicle.

Mother-of-two Esther Williamott, from Beccles said the incident is a shock for the town.

“It is so scary, I have a 17-year-old daughter, I am not so worried about my son because he is with me all the time, but my daughter is worrying.

“It is quite concerning because you always think of Beccles as a secure and safe area,” she said.

Grandmother Helen Faraday moved to Beccles from Kent to enjoy the slow pace of the town.

She heard about the incident through Facebook and described “it is an eye-opener”.

“Something has to be done about this, they are vulnerable children. There is also so much social media out there they can talk to people that they don’t even know,” she said.

David Lambert, who lives in Bungay, said: “It is just sad these kinds of thing are happening in our small towns.

“You hear these things happening, but you don’t want them drifting into our county communities.”

Last Friday a student from Litcham School was stopped by the driver of a white van driven while walking home.

The pupil ran away after refusing to get into the vehicle.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman: “We are linking to the incidents only by the fact a similar colour vehicle was described. We have conducted CCTV enquiries which have failed to generate any fresh leads and anyone with information about the incidents should contact Beccles SNT.”

