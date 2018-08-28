‘It could all have gone horribly wrong and I could’ve died’ - motorcyclist admits doing 110mph on A47

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A motorcyclist caught riding at 110mph on the A47 admitted it could all have gone “horribly wrong” and he could have died.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Douglas Riches, 52, had been riding a Suzuki GSX R750 K5 on the A47 at Terrington St John when he was caught speeding at 40mph above the 70mph limit just after 6pm on 6 May last year.

Riches, of Lodge Road, Heacham, had already pleaded guilty but appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (January 21) where he told magistrates he did not know why he had been “so stupid” and accepted it could all have gone “horribly wrong and I could’ve died”.

He said: “I wouldn’t like to think of my daughter having to explain to my grandchildren why they wouldn’t see their granddad again.”

Riches said he had “got rid of the motorbike now” and had sold it.

He was disqualified from driving for 28 days, fined £370, ordered to pay £100 costs and a £37 victim surcharge.