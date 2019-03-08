How you can 'reduce the risk' of becoming a victim of 'CAT theft'

Motorists are being urged to remain vigilant and be mindful of vehicle security.

It comes as the nights draw in, with police advising vehicle owners to take steps to prevent catalytic converter thefts.

Issuing crime prevention advice on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page, it said: "Catalytic converters contain several other metals, including copper, nickel, cerium, iron and manganese.

"Small amounts of rhodium are also found within a catalytic converter. Rhodium, like platinum and palladium, is very rare and valuable.

"There are a number of prevention tactics you can consider to try and reduce the risk of becoming the next victim of CAT theft."

These include: parking your vehicle in a locked and secure garage/compound at all times; the use of alarms, lighting and CCTV to deter thieves; report suspicious activity by looking out for people 'working' under vehicles as they may not be the owners or lease holders and mark your catalytic converter by etching your vehicle registration onto the metal shell.