Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

REVEALED: Road rage hot spots in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:07 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 27 October 2019

There were 34 crimes linked to road rage recorded to Norwich from January 2018 to August this year. Picture: Suriyawut Suriya

There were 34 crimes linked to road rage recorded to Norwich from January 2018 to August this year. Picture: Suriyawut Suriya

SURIYAWUT

Is your street a road rage hotspot?

A Freedom of Information Act request to Norfolk Police has shown the Norwich streets where road rage leads to crime.

The figures, which detail crimes linked to road rage, show that 34 such crimes were committed in Norwich from January 2018 to August this year.

This means nearly two crimes take place each month across the city due to people losing their temper with fellow drivers.

And four streets came out on top as the worst places to lose your rag.

Guardian Road in Norwich saw two crimes related to road rage in December 2018. Picture: Google MapsGuardian Road in Norwich saw two crimes related to road rage in December 2018. Picture: Google Maps

They were Guardian Road, Aylsham Road, Mousehold Lane and St Crispins Road, with each street the site of two crimes linked to road rage.

Of the most serious crimes recorded across the city, two were racially or religiously motivated, one of which resulted in wounding or grievous bodily harm.

Those two crimes happened on Aylsham Road and Watling Road respectively.

You may also want to watch:

Police also dealt with three separate incidents of actual bodily harm in April last year.

They took place on Eaton Road, St Crispins Road and Aylsham Road.

Another bout of rage, in January this year, led to the theft of a vehicle on Lower Clarence Road.

Three other vehicles were criminally damaged as a result of road rage on Martineau Lane, Oak Street and Mile Cross Lane.

And on Upper King Street in Tombland in March 2018 a vehicle was damaged to the tune of over £5,000.

The most common crime, however, was causing intentional harassment, alarm or distress which accounted for nearly a third (11) of the crimes.

Last year, the worst month for road rage was April with four crimes reported. It was followed by December and August which both had three crimes.

But in September there were no reported crimes and just one crime was recorded in October, May and January.

An RAC report in December last year revealed almost half (43pc) of UK drivers have been the victims of road rage.

Have you been the victim of road rage in Norfolk? Email ruth.lawes@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Emergency services attend Norwich city centre incident

Emergency services at an incident in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

Sandringham to host Christmas fair

Sandringham Estate. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘The village is being destroyed’- Life in Norfolk’s fastest growing community

Paul Langham, a bar supervisor, welcomes the expansion of Rackheath as it will improve business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Brewery gets sales boost after signing new deal with Aldi

From the left; North Sea Coffee cafe owner Becky Robinson, carnival committee member Luke Evans, Redwell Brewing MD Ben Hopkins, and Cromer carnival chiarman Tony Shipp celebrate the launch of the Cromer Pilsner lager in July. Pic: Karen Bethell/Archant library

Most Read

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Hair salons in Jarrold and Castle Quarter under threat as owner falls into administration

The owner of Supercuts and Regis has fallen into administration. Picture: Denise Bradley/Castle Mall/Regis/Supercuts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three vehicle crash leaves wreckage across A47

Fire crews dealsing with a crash on the A47 Wisbech bypass. Picture: Fenland Police

‘The village is being destroyed’- Life in Norfolk’s fastest growing community

Paul Langham, a bar supervisor, welcomes the expansion of Rackheath as it will improve business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

MATCHDAY LIVE: Canaries target another Carrow Road upset against Manchester United

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is trying to build on a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth when his side host Manchester United this afternoon Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

STARTING XIs: Martial starts for United and Godfrey fit for City

Ben Godfrey is fit to remain part of City's starting XI against United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Emergency services attend Norwich city centre incident

Emergency services at an incident in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists