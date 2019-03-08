REVEALED: Road rage hot spots in Norwich

There were 34 crimes linked to road rage recorded to Norwich from January 2018 to August this year. Picture: Suriyawut Suriya SURIYAWUT

Is your street a road rage hotspot?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Freedom of Information Act request to Norfolk Police has shown the Norwich streets where road rage leads to crime.

The figures, which detail crimes linked to road rage, show that 34 such crimes were committed in Norwich from January 2018 to August this year.

This means nearly two crimes take place each month across the city due to people losing their temper with fellow drivers.

And four streets came out on top as the worst places to lose your rag.

Guardian Road in Norwich saw two crimes related to road rage in December 2018. Picture: Google Maps Guardian Road in Norwich saw two crimes related to road rage in December 2018. Picture: Google Maps

They were Guardian Road, Aylsham Road, Mousehold Lane and St Crispins Road, with each street the site of two crimes linked to road rage.

Of the most serious crimes recorded across the city, two were racially or religiously motivated, one of which resulted in wounding or grievous bodily harm.

Those two crimes happened on Aylsham Road and Watling Road respectively.

You may also want to watch:

Police also dealt with three separate incidents of actual bodily harm in April last year.

They took place on Eaton Road, St Crispins Road and Aylsham Road.

Another bout of rage, in January this year, led to the theft of a vehicle on Lower Clarence Road.

Three other vehicles were criminally damaged as a result of road rage on Martineau Lane, Oak Street and Mile Cross Lane.

And on Upper King Street in Tombland in March 2018 a vehicle was damaged to the tune of over £5,000.

The most common crime, however, was causing intentional harassment, alarm or distress which accounted for nearly a third (11) of the crimes.

Last year, the worst month for road rage was April with four crimes reported. It was followed by December and August which both had three crimes.

But in September there were no reported crimes and just one crime was recorded in October, May and January.

An RAC report in December last year revealed almost half (43pc) of UK drivers have been the victims of road rage.

Have you been the victim of road rage in Norfolk? Email ruth.lawes@archant.co.uk