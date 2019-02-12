Ipswich Town fan cleared of causing criminal damage to Norwich City stadium

An Ipswich Town supporter has been cleared of causing criminal damage at Norwich City’s stadium after the prosecution offered no evidence after reviewing CCTV of the incident.

Jack Dobrucki, 19, of Tydeman Close, Ipswich, had been charged along with four other Ipswich supporters of causing almost £6,000 worth of damage to Carrow Road at the dramatic East Anglian Derby clash in February, last year, in which Timm Klose’s last gasp header rescued an injury-time point for Norwich.

A group of fans were involved in the incident following a beer fight with some hanging from a jumper that had been thrown over lighting in the bar.

The lighting came down and live wires were exposed and the bar area, which was covered in beer, had to be closed.

Chris Youell, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said the charge Dobrucki had faced along with four other fans was one of criminal damage.

However, after the prosecution reviewed the CCTV of the incident, Mr Youell said a decision was made to offer no evidence in his case as he said no action taken by Dobrucki had caused any damage to the stadium.

Mr Youell said: “We have decided to offer no evidence in relation to the criminal damage charge.”

Dobrucki, who pleaded not guilty to the criminal damage charge at an earlier hearing, was excused from attending the Crown court, but was represented by his barrister Matthew McNiff.

Mr McNiff asked for a defendant’s costs order to cover the expenses Dobrucki had incurred attending previous court hearings, in Norwich.

Judge Stephen Holt directed that a not guilty verdict be entered to the single criminal damage charge he faced.

The four other Ipswich fans, who also faced criminal damage charges following the East Anglian Derby clash, were dealt with at Norwich magistrates in January, this year and were handed three-year banning orders meaning they are unable to attend any football ground in the UK for the next three years.

Three of the Ipswich fans were also ordered to pay £1,164 compensation for the damage caused to the ground.

All four were ordered to do unpaid work.